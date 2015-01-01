पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स़ड़क हादसा:भाई बोला- दूज पर बहन ने लंबी उम्र की दुआ की थी, इस वजह से भीषण बाइक हादसे में बच गई जान

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाई दौज पर बहन ने भाई की लंबी उम्र की कामना की थी। यही वजह रही कि भीषण बाइक हादसे में मैं घायल तो हुआ लेकिन मेरी जान बच गई। यह कहना था उस भाई का जो जबरदस्त बाइक हादसे में बच गया। वहीं बहन के जेठ जो बाइक चला रहे थे उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस बाइक पर सवार तीन लोगों में एक अन्य भी घायल हो गया। खास बात यह है कि दूसरा बाइक चालक भी भाई दौज पर ममेरी बहन से टीका कराने पडौरा आया था और सेसई गढ़ी घूमने जब वह एबी रोड से निकले तो हादसा हो गया और इसमें दोनों बाइक चालक गंभीर घायल हो गए। दोनों को इलाज के लिए ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया है।

-मंगलवार दोपहर एबी रोड सेसई सड़क पर सुबह 10 बजे के करीब सेसई की और से नेपाली पुत्र गंगाराम धाकड 30 वर्ष निवासी पिपरोदा, दिनेश पुत्र रघुवीर धाकड़ 35 साल निवासी पिपरोदा और विवेक पुत्र बालू धाकड़ निवासी चंदन पुरा 28 वर्ष बाइक से आ रहे थे और बाइक को नेपाली धाकड चला रहा था। सेसई के पास जैसे ही सामने से बाइक तेज रप्तार में आई तो दोनों बाइक सवार अपना संतुलन खो बैठे और भीषण दुर्घटना हो गई।

नेपाली के सिर में गंभीर चोट लगने की वजह से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका रिश्ते में साला विवेक धाकड़ और मित्र दिनेश धाकड़ हादसे में गंभीर घायल हो गए। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए जिला चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया है। विवेक ने बताया कि वह अपनी बहन से पिपरोदा में टीका कराने भाई दौज को गया था और बहन के जेठ नेपाली और एक अन्य के साथ लौट रहा था। भाई दौज को बहन ने टीका करके उसकी लंबी उम्र की कामना ईश्वर से की थी इसी वजह से उसकी जान भीषण हादसे के बाद बच गई। ऐसा विवेक मानता है।

बहन से टीका करा सेसई गढ़ी घूमने गया था भाई
वहीं धर्मेंद्र पुत्र अमर सिंह बाथम 28 साल निवासी वार्ड 6 भितरवार, जो नगर रक्षा समिति में सदस्य है और दीपू पुत्र बालू बाथम 18 साल, निवासी पनघटा नरवर अपनी ममेरी बहन से टीका कराने बेहटा पडौरा आए थे। जब वह पडौरा के सेसई की गढ़ी देखने बाइक से आए, उसी दौरान यह हादसा हुआ और दोनों बाइक सवार गंभीर हालत में जिला चिकित्सालय पहुंचे जहां से उनकी स्थिति को गंभीर देख उन्हें इलाज के लिए जिला चिकित्सालय से ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक वहां उनकी हालत स्थिर बनीं हुई है। डॉक्टर स्थिति पर नजर रखे हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें