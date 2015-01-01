पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:टैंकरों से पानी सप्लाई घोटाले में नपा के छह इंजीनियर, ठेकेदार व लेखाधिकारी पर केस

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • लाेकायुक्त ने पांच साल पुराने मामले जांच में पाया घोटाला, कराई एफआईआर
  • पानी सप्लाई के लिए टैंकरों को रोज लगाने थे 8 चक्कर, किसी ने 7 तो किसी

शिवपुरी में टैंकरों से पानी वितरण के नाम पर लाखों रुपए की गड़बड़ी सामने आई है। लोकायुक्त ने इस मामले में न्यायालय के निर्देश पर लोकायुक्त ने शिवपुरी के ठेकेदार, 6 इंजीनियर और एक लेखाधिकारी पर भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

दरअसल, शिवपुरी निवासी रामचंद्र बाथम ने वर्ष 2014-15 और 2015-16 में शिवपुरी के 39 वार्डाें में टेंकरों से पानी वितरण में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत थी। यह काम ठेकेदार विकास शर्मा ने किया था। पानी की सप्लाई के लिए नगर पालिका को चार जोन में बांटा गया था। इन जोन में उपयंत्री एसके मिश्रा, सुनील पांडे, आरडी शर्मा और केएम गुप्ता को प्रभारी बनाया गया था। जबकि सभी चार जोन का प्रभारी सहायक यंत्री पीएस कुशवाह को बनाया गया था।

वहीं एआरआई यशपाल जाट को भी प्रक्रिया की निगरानी का जिम्मेदारी थी, लेकिन इन सभी ने इस कार्य का निरीक्षण नहीं किया और दो वर्ष तक नियमों‌ को दरकिनार कर बिना निगरानी के ठेकेदार को 25 से 30 लाख रुपए का भुगतान किया गया। लाेकायुक्त ने इन सभी सहित तत्कालीन लेखाधिकारी और अन्य पर केस दर्ज किया है।

सभी टैंकरों ने पूरे दो वर्ष में राेज आठ चक्कर लगाने थे
टैंकरों से पानी की सप्लाई के लिए सभी वार्डों में कम से कम 6 और अधिकतम 8 चक्कर लगाने थे, लेकिन किसी टैंकर ने 6 या 7 चक्कर नहीं किए। प्रतिदिन टैंकर की हाईड्रेंट की पंजी में रिकॉर्ड दर्ज होना था, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। टैंकर चालक काे अपने प्रति चक्कर की जानकारी क्षेत्रवासियाें और पार्षद से लाॅगबुक में दर्ज करानी थी, लेकिन ऐसा भी नहीं किया गया।

किसी भी उपयंत्री या सहायक यंत्री ने पानी वितरण कार्य का माैके पर जायजा नहीं लिया, जबकि ऐसा नियमित किया जाना था। लेखापाल ने भी बिल में पूरा गड़बड़झाला साफ दिखने पर भी भुगतान कर दिया। टैंकर के चालक व टैंकर के सभी दस्तावेज का भी परीक्षण होना था वह भी नहीं हुआ।

शिकायत पर लोकायुक्त ने जांच के बाद की कार्रवाई
रामचंद्र की शिकायत पर नगर पालिका अधिकारियों ने सुनवाई नहीं की। इस पर शिकायतकर्ता ने 2018 में उच्च न्यायालय में याचिका पेश की। न्यायालय ने शिकायतकर्ता को लोकायुक्त में शिकायत करने के निर्देश दिए। इस पर लोकायुक्त ने रामचंद्र की शिकायत की जांच कविंद्र चौहान को सौंपी और इस जांच के बाद लोकायुक्त ने आरोपी इंजीनियरों‌ के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

जिन के खिलाफ केस, उनमें एक रिटायर, एक निलंबित
जिन लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर हुई है उनमें उपयंत्री एसके मिश्रा वर्तमान में सहायक यंत्री हैं और मूल विभाग पीएचई में लौट गए हैं। उपयंत्री सुनील पांडेय कोलारस नगर में पानी की टंकी ढहने के मामले में निलंबन के बाद सागर अटैच हैं। वहीं एई आरडी शर्मा मई 2020 में सेवािनवृत्त हो चुके हैं। वहीं तत्कालीन उपयंत्री केएम गुप्ता वर्तमान में अशोकनगर में पदस्थ हैं। सभी चार जोन का प्रभारी सहायक यंत्री पीएस कुशवाह वर्तमान इंदौर में पदस्थ हैं। एआरआई यशपाल जाट नगर पालिका शिवपुरी में ही स्टोर और वसूली कार्य संभाल रहे हैं।

इधर... नपा की मोटर खरीदी का मामला ईओडब्ल्यू में
नपा शिवपुरी में साल 2019 में मोटर खरीदी में फर्जीवाड़े की शिकायत आर्थिक अपराध ब्यूरो (ईओडब्ल्यू) ग्वालियर की गई है। गुरुग्राम की फर्म से पांच हॉर्स पॉवर मोटर 26 हजार रुपए की दर पर खरीदी थी। नगर पालिका ने उसी पांच हॉर्स पॉवर मोटरें भोपाल की फर्म से 61 हजार रुपए की दर पर खरीदकर मोटा भुगतान कर दिया है। भोपाल की जिस फर्म से 15 हॉर्स पॉवर क्षमता की जो मोटर 76 हजार रु. की दर पर खरीदी है।इस मामले में भी जल्द प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध होने जा रहा है।

