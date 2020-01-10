पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:राशन की पर्ची मांगने पर उपभोक्ता से मारपीट

शिवपुरी13 घंटे पहले
शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकानों पर सरकार भले ही सस्ता व मुफ्त राशन बांट रही है, लेकिन इसके लिए गरीबों को बेइज्जत होना पड़ रहा है। सिरसौद में उचित मूल्य दुकान पर सोमवार को उपभोक्ता ने पर्ची मांगी तो सेल्समैन और उसके संग आया युवक भड़क उठा। झूमाझटकी कर मारपीट कर दी। दूसरे युवक ने भी पर्ची नहीं मिलने पर आपत्ति उठाई तो चप्पल लेकर मारने आ गया। अमोला थाना पुलिस ने सिर्फ अदम चेक काटकर इतिश्री कर ली है।

उपभोक्ता महेश गुप्ता सिरसौद की उचित मूल्य दुकान पर पहुंचे और पर्ची देने की बात कही। पर्ची मांगने पर सेल्समैन मनीष शर्मा और पीओएस मशीन ऑपरेटर करने वाला युवक सोनू पाठक भड़क उठा और महेश गुप्ता के साथ मारपीट कर दी। महेश की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने सेल्समैन मनीष शर्मा व सोनू पाठक के खिलाफ अदमचेक काटकर घर भेज दिया। वहीं उचित मूल्य दुकान पर गांव के ही मलखान सिंह परिहार ने भी खाद्यान्न के साथ पर्ची नहीं मिलने पर आपत्ति की तो उसके साथ भी अभद्रता की गई।

