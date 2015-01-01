पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध ट्रांसफार्मर रखते ठेकेदार पकड़ा, धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • बिजली कंपनी में बिना आवेदन के पूरनखेड़ी में चोरी छुपे ट्रांसफार्मर रखा जा रहा था

कोलारस के पूरनखेड़ी गांव में एक किसान के खेत पर अवैध रूप से ट्रांसफार्मर रखवाते हुए ठेकेदार को रंगे हाथ बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा है। कंपनी में रजिस्टर्ड उक्त ठेकेदार के खिलाफ किसान व बिजली कंपनी के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने पर कोलारस थाने में धारा 420 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज करा दिया है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मामला विवेचना में ले लिया है। बिजली कंपनी कोलारस के एई अशोक मंगल ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि एयरटेल टॉवर टोल टैक्स के पास पूरनखेड़ी पर ठेकेदार मुकेश रावत 21 नवंबर को अवैध रूप से ट्रांसफार्मर स्थापित कर रहा था। ट्रांसफार्मर स्टार रेटेड नहीं था और विभाग से स्वीकृत भी नहीं कराया था। ठेकेदार मुकेश रावत द्वारा किसानों से धोखा देकर पैसे लेकर अवैध रूप से बिजली कंपनी की बिना अनुमति के ट्रांसफार्मर स्थापित किया है। ठेकेदार ने किसान और बिजली कंपनी के साथ धोखाधड़ी की है। महाप्रबंधक, सर्किल ऑफिस बिजली कंपनी शिवपुरी पीआर पाराशर ने बताया कि किसानों के लिए सोसायटी कनेक्शन के लिए पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन का प्रावधान है। फिर सर्वे व नक्शा बनाकर एस्टीमेट बनाया जाता है। 3% सुपरविजन चार्ज जमा कराकर काेई भी ठेकेदार थ्री स्टार रेटेड ट्रांसफार्मर रख सकता है। लेकिन कोलारस में रजिस्टर्ड ठेकेदार अवैध रूप से ट्रांसफार्मर रखवा रहा था। उसके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है। अवैध ट्रांसफार्मरों की वजह से अक्सर किसान और बिजली कंपनी को परेशानी होती है।

