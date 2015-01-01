पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना से कर सलाहकार की मौत, जेल गए पूर्व डीईओ संक्रमित

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में 9 नए पॉजिटिव मिलाकर कुल 3641 संक्रमित, अब तक 47 की हो चुकी मौत

शिवपुरी में विष्णु मंदिर के पीछे रहने वाले 75 साल के कर सलाहकार गोविंदशरण अग्रवाल का गुरुवार की रात जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दाैरान निधन हो गया है। कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद कर सलाहकार अग्रवाल की हालत बिगड़ती चली गई थी। वहीं बाबृ वृंदावन शर्मा सुसाइड प्रकरण में गिरफ्तारी के बाद जेल चले गए थे। शुक्रवार को उनकी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक गोविंदशरण अग्रवाल (75) पुत्र जयनारायण मोदी विष्णु मंदिर के पीछे शिवपुरी 19 नवंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए थे। संक्रमित होने के बाद हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ। हालत गंभीर होने पर परिजनों ने जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में भर्ती कराया। 10 दिसंबर की देर रात अग्रवाल का निधन हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि परिवार में उनकी पत्नी, बेटा और बहू भी संक्रमित हो गया था। तीनों रिकवर होकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। लेकिन स्वयं गो

विंदशरण अग्रवाल उम्र ज्यादा होने की वजह से कोरोना को मात नहीं दे पाए। बता दें कि शिवपुरी जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित हाेने के बाद अभी तक 47 लोगों की जान जा चुकी हैं। 9 पॉजिटिव, 14 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए: स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन में 343 सैंपल टेस्ट में 9 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आईं हैं। वहीं दसवां कोरोना संक्रमित अशोकनगर का रहने वाला है। जबकि 14 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 3641 हो चुकी है और स्वस्थ होने वालों में 3402 मरीज शामिल हैं। वर्तमान में 211 केस एक्टिव हैं

संक्रमित मिले पूर्व डीईओ गुरुवार को ही हुए थे सरेंडर
बाबू वृंदावन शर्मा सुसाइड प्रकरण में शिवपुरी के तत्कालीन डीईओ अजय कटियार के खिलाफ देहात थाना पुलिस ने सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर केस दर्ज किया है। गुरुवार को कोर्ट में सरेंडर करने के बाद न्यायालय ने जेल वारंट जारी कर दिया था। जेल में जाने से पहले सैंपल टेस्ट कराया और शुक्रवार को रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

