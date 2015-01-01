पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:चार दिन से सल्फास लेकर घूम रहा था दीपू, सबको आगाह भी कर चुका था

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • पनरियानाथ नाले में मिले अज्ञात शव की पहचान पिछोर के व्यापारी के रूप में हुई, पुलिस कारण जानने में जुटी

मायापुर थाने के पनरियानाथ नाले में मिले अज्ञात शव की पहचान पिछोर के व्यापारी जयंत उर्फ दीपू गुप्ता के रूप में हुई है। गायब होने से चार दिन पहले से दीपू सल्फास की डिब्बी लेकर घूम रहा था। परिजन व दोस्तों से सल्फास खाकर जान देने की कहकर पहले ही आगाह कर चुका था। लेकिन आत्महत्या करने की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं की। पुलिस अब के कारण जानने में जुटी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक 9 नवंबर की सुबह पनरियानाथ नाले से अज्ञात शव मिला था। पूछताछ के बाद मृतक की पहचान जयंत उर्फ दीपू (30) पुत्र गोविंद दास गुप्ता निवासी बड़ा बाजार पिछोर के रूप में हुई। मृतक 7 नवंबर से गायब था और पिछोर थाने में गुमशुदगी भी दर्ज थी। पिछोर से 18 किमी दूर पनरियानाथ नाले में दीपू ने आत्महत्या की है। क्योंकि सल्फास की डिब्बी में दस में से छह गोली मिलीं, यानी चार गोलियां दीपू ने खा लीं। जिससे उसके मुंह से झाग भी निकल रहा था। समीप ही बाइक एमपी04एनएम8437 बाइक मिली थी।

बताया जा रहा है कि 7 नवंबर को गायब होने से चार दिन पहले तक दीपू अपने परिजन और दोस्तों से मिला था। जेब में सल्फास की डिब्बी होने की बात कहकर आत्महत्या करने की बात कह रहा था। परिजन और दोस्त के समझाने के बाद भी उसने सल्फास नहीं फेंकी। इसके बाद अचानक गायब हो गया। मृतक दुकानों पर सामान सप्लाई करने का काम करता था। जुआ का शौकीन था और लोगों से लाखों का लेनदेन भी करता रहता था। मौत की वजह प्रेम प्रसंग भी हो सकता है।

