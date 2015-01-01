पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी:बुधवार को जागेंगे देव, विवाह के सिर्फ 9 मुहूर्त

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ अंचल में बजेंगी शहनाइयां

देवउठनी एकादशी पर 25 नवंबर को है। इस साल चातुर्मास के साथ अधिकमास होने से पांच माह बाद देव बुधवार को जागेंगे तो एक बार फिर शहनाइयां गुजेंगी। बुधवार को तुलसी- सालिगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान 9 शुभ मुहूर्त है, जिसमें नवंबर में तीन और दिसंबर में 6 है।

इस माह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण 25 को अबूझ मुहूर्त है। इस दिन जिसके लग्न का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा हो, उसका विवाह भी इस अबूझ मुहूर्त में करने से शुभ फलदायी माना जाता है। अंचल में देव उठनी एकादशी के लिए मंदिरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस दिन तुलसी- सालिगराम विवाह सहित कई मांगलिक आयोजन होंगे। इसी के साथ अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्याे पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा- अर्चना हाेगी।

पहले मुहूर्त का गणेशजी के दिन बुधवार से श्रीगणेश होगा और 11 दिसंबर काे अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्याे पर रोक लग जाएगी। क्योंकि 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। जबकि 12 से 15 दिसंबर के बीच मुहूर्त नहीं है, ऐसे में 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक 16 दिन में 9 दिन ही विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त है।

इसके बाद यह रोक 24 अप्रैल 2021 को हटेगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व मलमास (खरमास) होने के कारण होगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. विकासदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि शादी, सगाई और अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महिना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है।

24 अप्रैल 2021 को रहेगा पहला मुहूर्त
पं विकासदीप शर्मा के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाएंगा और 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खरमास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते है। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा।

गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 18अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 24 अप्रैल 2021 तो साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा और शादियां व शुभकार्यों का शुभारंभ होगा। हालांकि बीच में 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी को भी अबूझ मुहूर्त रहता है।

