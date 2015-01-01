पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धा:आठवीं सदी के मंदिर को संवारने में जुटे श्रद्धालु, 25 से होंगे अनुष्ठान

  • गांव के ही परिवार ने यहां मूर्तियां स्थापित करा इसे दर्शनीय बनाया

आठवीं सदी के बने जीर्णशीर्ण मंदिर को पुन: संवारने की तैयारी यहां के श्रद्धालु कर रहे हैं। अर्से से खंडहर स्थल को संवारने का काम बघेल क्षत्रिय वंश के आशीष बघेल और उनकी टीम ने 2003 में कराया। इसमें भगवान शिवलिंग की स्थापना कर यहां पूजा आराधना शुरू हुई। अब नए सिरे से इस मंदिर में विशिष्ट अनुष्ठान कराने की तैयारी आयोजकों ने की है जिसमें 25 नवंबर से लेकर 28 नवंबर तक विविध धार्मिक आयोजन यहां पर होंगे।

शहर से जुड़े नोहरीकलां में स्थित 8 वीं सदी के इस मंदिर को महाशिव मंदिर नाम दिया गया है। जिसकी प्राण प्रतिष्ठा 2003 में आशीष बघेल और उनके परिजन ने की। बताया जाता है कि मंदिर में पहले शिवलिंग था । इसके बाद मौनी बाबा के निर्देश पर यहां अनुष्ठान हुआ।

अब 25,26,27 नवंबर को यहां शिवमंदिर में विशिष्ट अनुष्ठान एक बार फिर से होने जा रहा है जिसमें गांव वालों के साथ आयोजक परिवार के सदस्य विशेष रूप से मौजूद रहेंगे। इसलिए 8वीं शताब्दी का मंदिर माना जा रहा: इस मंदिर के पास बनी हाथी और शार्दूल की लड़ाई की कलाकृतियां भी हैं।

माना जाता है कि इन कलाकृतियों की रचना आठवीं शताब्दी में होती थी इसलिए इसे आठवीं शताब्दी के मंदिर के रूप में माना जाता है। इस मंदिर के पास मंडप बना है जो पत्थरों को जोड़कर बनाया गया है। यहां 7 मंजिला बावड़ी भी बताई जाती है मंदिर के पास से लगा क्षत्रिय राजवंश के जागीरदार का यहां बगीचा और हवेली भी है। यहां नाग -नागिन के जोड़े की भी चर्चा आस पास रहने वाले करते हैं। इस स्थान पर यदि यहां प्रशासन ध्यान दे ले तो इस स्थान का जीर्णोद्धार आसानी से हो सकता है और यह क्षेत्र धार्मिक आस्था के साथ पर्यटन के नक्शे पर भी आ सकता है।

25 से शुरू होंगे कार्यक्रम
^यह मंदिर आठवीं शताब्दी का है क्योंकि यहां हाथी और शार्दूल की लड़ाई की कलाकृतियां हैं जो तब प्रचलित थीं। 2003 में बघेल परिवार ने यहां शिवलिंग स्थापित किया था अब फिर से 25 से 27 नवंबर तक यहां शिव आराधना का आयोजन है। इसमें धर्मप्रेमी जुटेंगे।
क्रांति देवी बघेल, आयोजक सदस्य

