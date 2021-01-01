पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:पार्किंग में वाहनों को खड़े ना करना और सड़क पर यहां-वहां दुकान जमाना, क्या हम दुर्घटनाओं को आमंत्रित नहीं कर रहे

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रशासन को हॉकर्स जोन और पार्किंग स्थल बढ़ाने होंगे, शहरवासियों को जागरूकता दिखानी होगी

शहर में पार्किंग स्थल पर वाहन ना लगाकर कहीं भी वाहन खड़े कर देना और अपनी दुकान से आगे सड़क तक सामान जमा देना, क्या हम दुर्घटनाओं को बढ़ावा नहीं दे रहे।शहर में घटने वाली दुर्घटनाओं की अहम वजह यही है, कि हम पढ़े लिखे होने के बावजूद भी यातायात नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे। जिसके चलते दुर्घटनाएं घटित हो रही हैं, जाम लग रहे हैं, नागरिकों को आवाजाही में परेशानी हो रही है।

जिम्मेदारी जहां शहर के नागरिकों की है कि वह जागरूक होने का परिचय दें, वहीं नगरपालिका की भी है कि वह पार्किंग जोन बढ़ाने के साथ हॉकर्स जोन भी बनाए ताकि जरूरतमंद लोगों को वहां पर व्यवसाय के लिए जगह मिल सके। जिससे वाहनों को खड़े होने एक निश्चित जगह मिलेगी और हम दुर्घटनाओं से बच सकेंगे और शहर को सुंदर और स्वच्छ देख पाएंगे।

दरअसल इन दिनों दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा जिद एक्सीडेंट से आजादी अभियान चलाकर लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसमें जहां लोगों को समझाइश के साथ-साथ उन्हें जागरूक करने अधिकारियों से सीधे टिप्स दिलाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं उनकी समस्याओं से भी अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया जा रहा है, ताकि यातायात अवरोध न होकर कोई परेशानी ना हो।

अधिकारी बोले- मार्गों पर मार्किंग कर समझाइश दी, अब चालान काटने की मजबूरी

नगर पालिका परिषद शिवपुरी और यातायात विभाग द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से मुहिम चलाकर जहां शहर के मुख्य मार्गों पर मार्किंग कर लोगों को बताया कि वह उसके बाहर वाहन पार्किंग ना करें। वही लोगों के ना मानने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए वाहनों को हटाया, चालान भी किए हैं। ताकि लोग जागरूक होकर आगे से इस तरह की गलती ना करें, जिससे दुर्घटनाओं को बढ़ावा मिले।

नगरपालिका के सीएमओ गोविंद भार्गव ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों उन्होंने शहर में अवैध पार्किंग में वाहन खड़े करने से रोकने के लिए मुहिम चलाई। जिसके तहत यातायात विभाग के साथ मिलकर सुबह 8 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक मुख्य मार्गों पर चार पहिया वाहनों को रखने की इजाजत नहीं दी। इसका कारण यह था कि कई दिनों तक चार पहिया वाहन सड़क पर खड़े रहते थे, इससे ना केवल जाम की स्थिति निर्मित होती थी वरन लोगों को निकलने में परेशानी भी होती थी।

कई बार तो कम जगह होने से सड़क पर दुर्घटनाएं भी होती थी। ऐसे में हमने यातायात विभाग के साथ मिलकर शहर के कोर्ट रोड, आर्य समाज, राजेश्वरी रोड से लेकर जैन दूध डेयरी पुरानी शिवपुरी तक अभियान चलाया, जिसमें सीएमओ गोविंद भार्गव, यातायात प्रभारी रणवीर यादव, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक योगेश शर्मा, कार्यालय सहायक भूपेश बंसल, आरएसआई पीयूष श्रीवास्तव ने संयुक्त रूप से जो भी वाहन सड़क किनारे खड़े मिले उनको चालानी कार्रवाई के साथ वहां ना रखने की नसीहत लोगों को दी। इसका परिणाम यह हुआ कि अब इन क्षेत्रों में लोग लंबे समय तक वाहन नहीं रखते जिससे यातायात अवरुद्ध नहीं होता।

हॉकर्स जॉन व्यवस्थित करें
शहर की कोर्ट रोड स्थित गांधी चौक से जोगी पटवाओं को हटाकर उन्हें पुराने बस स्टैंड के पास जगह दी गई है। जहां पूरी तरह से अभी वह अपनी दुकानें नहीं लगा रहे। कुछ दुकानदार अभी भी बाजार में ठेले में दुकानें लगा रहे हैं। ऐसे में नगरीय प्रशासन को यह पहल करनी होगी कि वह इन छोटे दुकानदारों के लिए उपभोक्ता और बाजार विकसित करने की रूपरेखा बनाएं ताकि हॉकर्स जोन से हटकर यह छोटे दुकानदार शहर में दूसरी जगह जाए ही ना।

व्यवस्था बनाने में लगे हैं
नगरीय क्षेत्र के छोटे दुकानदारों के लिए हम हॉकर्स जोन विकसित कर रहे हैं। साथ ही जो ठेले बाजार अवरुद्ध करते थे, उन्हें हमने पुराने बस स्टैंड के अंदर और उसके सामने जगह दी है। इसके साथ ही मिर्ची बाजार को भी हमने व्यवस्थित किया है। हमारा लक्ष्य शहर में सुंदरता दिखे। मुख्य बाजारों में पार्किंग जोन बनाकर हम यातायात विभाग के साथ शहर को दुरुस्त करने में लगे हैं।
गोविंद भार्गव, सीएमओ नगर पालिका शिवपुरी

सुझाव: हॉकर्स जोन के साथ पार्किंग स्थल चिह्नित करें

जिद एक्सीडेंट से आजादी अभियान के तहत नगर पालिका और यातायात विभाग को दैनिक भास्कर का सुझाव है कि वह कुछ इस तरह की प्लानिंग शहर को बसाने के लिए करें, जिसमें मुख्य बाजारों में अलग से पार्किंग स्थल बन सके और बेतरतीब ढंग से खड़े हुए ठेला चालकों को भी व्यवसाय के लिए जगह मिले। इसके लिए हॉकर्स जोन बने, शहर में खाली पड़ी जगह को चिह्नित कर नगरपालिका वहां पर इसका प्लान करे। अलग-अलग जगह पर लोगों को स्थान देकर इस तरह की रूपरेखा बनाएं की लोगों का व्यवसाय भी चलने लगे और यातायात भी अवरुद्ध ना हो।

इसके साथ ही जहां-जहां मुख्य चौराहों पर सड़क किनारे बनाई गई सफेद पट्टी दिखना नष्ट हो गई है, वहां पुनः सफेद पट्टी सड़क पर डालें ताकि दुकानदारों के साथ उनके यहां आने वाले उपभोक्ताओं और ग्राहकों को यह पता लग सके कि उन्हें इस लाइन के बाहर वाहन खड़े नहीं करना है। इससे ना केवल शहर का सौंदर्यीकरण होगा वरन यातायात अवरुद्ध होने से बचेगा और लाइन के बाहर वाहन खड़े नहीं होंगे।

