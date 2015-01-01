पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:वनस्पति घी से भरा आयशर पलटा, दो घायल

शिवुपरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कोलारस फोरलेन तिराहे पर बुधवार सुबह हुआ हादसा

कोलारस फोरलेन तिराहे पर बुधवार की सुबह ग्वालियर से कोलारस आ रहे डालडा से भरे आयशर ट्रक में पीछे से कंटेनर ने टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद आयशर ट्रक पलट गया और उसमें सवार वाहन मालिक सहित चालक घायल हो गया। डालडा से भरी कट्टियां सड़क पर फैल गई जिसके बाद आसपास के लोग आ आए और कट्टियों को ले जाने लगे। दुर्घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची जिसके बाद घायलों को इलाज के लिए पहुंचाया और माल को सुरक्षित स्थान पर रखवाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार फरियादी सोनू(20)पुत्र पप्पू जाटव निवासी रिजौदा ने बताया कि आयशर ट्रक क्रंमाक एमपी07 जीए2131 ग्वालियर से डालडा से भरी कट्टियां लेकर कोलारस आ रहे थे तभी बुधवार को सुबह 5:30बजे जैसे ही कोलारस फोरलेन तिराहे पर पहुंचा तो पीछे से आ रहे कंटेनर क्रमांक एचआर38 जेड 8478 के चालक ने पीछे से टक्कर मार दी और वाहन लेकर भाग गया।

टक्कर लगने के बाद आयशर ट्रक पलट गया और उसमें सवार वाहन मालिक मनीष जाटव निवासी अशोकनगर व चालक अरविंद अहिरवार घायल हो गया। वाहन पलटने से उसमें रखी डालडा की कट्टियां सड़क पर फैल गईं। सड़क पर कट्टियां फैली देख स्थानीय लोग उन्हें लेकर जाने लगे। जिसके बाद दुर्घटना की सूचना कोलारस पुलिस को लगी।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घायलों को इलाज के लिए पहले कोलारस अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां से गंभीर हालत को देेखते घायलों को जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। पुलिस ने टक्कर मारने वाले कंटेनर को जब्त कर लिया है।

