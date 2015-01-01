पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना से बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत, 32 नए संक्रमित मिले

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन दिन में कोरोना से तीन लोगों की जा चुकी है जान

सर्दियों का दौर शुरू होने से कोरोना महामारी फिर से घातक रूप लेने लगी है। जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में इलाज के लिए भर्ती 60 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला की कोरोना से शुक्रवार की सुबह मौत हो गई है।

कोरोना से शिवपुरी जिले में तीन दिन के भीतर यह तीसरी मौत है। जबकि जिले में अभी तक 41 लोगों की कोरोना से जान जा चुकी है। वहीं शुक्रवार को सैंपल टेस्ट में 32 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। शिवपुरी जिले में अब कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 3 हजार 113 हो गई है।

चार दिन पहले हालत बिगड़ने पर महिला कमला कुलकर्णी (60) पुत्र जयसिंह निवासी प्रगति बाजार शिवपुरी को जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में भर्ती कराया गया था। सैंपल टेस्ट कराने पर रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई। इलाज के दौरान शुक्रवार की सुबह 11 बजे कमला कुलकर्णी की मौत हो गई।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के साथ अंत्येष्टि कराई। बता दें कि इससे पहले बुधवार को बिजली कंपनी शिवपुरी में पदस्थ बाबू भारतेंदु भार्गव की भोपाल में बुधवार की रात इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। जबकि गुरुवार को होटल मानश्री के संचालक संचालक मुकेश जैन ने शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।

इस तरह तीन दिन के भीतर कोरोना से शिवपुरी में तीन मौतें हो गईं हैं। दोनों ही शिवपुरी शहर के रहने वाले हैं। नवंबर महीने में कोरोना से यह चौथी मौत हुई है। इस के साथ कोरोना से 41 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

मेडिकल कॉलेज रिपोर्ट में 26, रेपिड किट में 6 पॉजिटिव
मेडिकल कॉलेज शिवपुरी से जारी सैंपल टेस्ट रिपोर्ट में 26 कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं रेपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल टेस्ट करने पर 6 रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकलीं। इस तरह शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 32 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। नवंबर महीने में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है। सर्दियों के मौसम को देखते हुए कोरोना ज्यादा घातक सिद्ध हो सकता है। इसलिए लोगों को सावधानी बरतकर रहना होगा।

पहले से डाइबिटीज की मरीज थी महिला
मृतिका कमला कुलकर्णी पहले से डायबिटीज की मरीज थी। कोरोना पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद हालत में सुधार नहीं हो रहा था। सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। हालात गंभीर होने के बाद शुक्रवार की सुबह मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें