बाल विवाह:सब काम पर निकल जाते हैं इसलिए कर देते हैं बेटियों की जल्द शादी

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
बाल विवाह की सूचना पर पहुंची टीम।
  नाबालिग की शादी की थी तैयारी, अफसरों ने एफआईआर की चेतावनी दी तब माने परिजन

बेटी के सयानी होने पर उसकी देखभाल करने घर में कोई मौजूद नहीं रहता। क्योंकि सब काम पर निकल जाते हैं इसलिए बेटियों की जल्द शादी कर देते हें। हमें मालूम नहीं था कि बेटियों की शादी 18 की उम्र में करनी चाहिए। इसलिए शादी कर रहे थे।

यह बात 14 साल की नाबालिग के परिजनों ने जब महिला बाल विकास की टीम से कही तो अधिकारी बोले कि यदि कम उम्र में शादी करोगे तो पहले एफआईआर होगी और फिर जेल की हवा खानी पडेगी। इसलिए बेटी की शादी 18 की उम्र में ही करो।

जेल की बात सुनकर परिजनों ने आगामी 7 दिसंबर को होने वाली बेटी की शादी को निरस्त कर दिया। महिला बाल विकास कार्यालय को धौलागढ़ गांव में 14 वर्षीय किशोरी के बाल विवाह की सूचना मिलने पर जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी देवेंद्र सुंदरियाल ने परियोजना अधिकारी केशव गोयल को बाल विवाह रोकथाम करने के निर्देश दिए। जब मौके पर शिकायत की जांच करने सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर हरभजन कोर पहुंची तो मौके पर जाकर बालिका के उम्र के प्रमाण देखने पर बालिका की उम्र 14 वर्ष मिली। इसके बाद परिजनों को विवाह के लिए निर्धारित उम्र की जानकारी देते हुए उन्हें बाल विवाह न करने प्रेरित किया। कानून और सजा की जानकारी मिलने के बाद परिजनों ने बेटी की उम्र 18 वर्ष पूरी होने के बाद विवाह करने का लिखित बचन पत्र दिया। जांच के दौरान उपस्थित ग्रामीणों को भी गांव में बाल विवाह न होने देने के लिये प्रेरित किया गया।

