पकड़ा गया हैवान:दुष्कर्म में नाकाम रहा तो गला दबाकर महिला को मार डाला, पड़ाेसी ही निकला हत्या का आरोपी

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी।
  • रेडी हिम्मतपुर गांव में हत्या कर भाग गया था आरोपी, शॉल से हुई पहचान
  • हत्या के दूसरे दिन आरोपी का पिता और तीसरे दिन पत्नी चली गई, पुलिस को शंका हुई और आरोपी को ढूंढ निकाला

एक हैवान ने महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म का प्रयास किया। महिला ने विरोध किया तो आरोपी कृपाल लोधी ने गला दबाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद घबराकर भागा आरोपी घटना स्थल पर अपनी शॉल छोड़ गया। घटना के दिन से लापता आरोपी की पुलिस ने तलाश की और मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक 3-4 नवबर की रात रेडी हिम्मतपुर गांव में 32 साल की महिला की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी थी। गाल पर दांतों से काटे जाने के निशान से स्पष्ट हो गया था कि किसी ने हवस की आग में अंधा होकर यह घृणित कृत्य किया है। पुलिस तहकीकात में लगातार जुटी रही और आखिरकार हैवान को पकड़ ही लिया।

महिला का हत्यारारोपी पड़ौसी कृपाल लोधी (27) पुत्र हन्नू लोधी ही निकला। हत्या के बाद भागते वक्त आरोपी की शॉल घटनास्थल पर छूट गई थी। पुलिस सबूत के आधार पर आरोपी की तलाश करने लगी। पहले ही दिन से गांव से अचानक गायब होने पर पुलिस को शंका हुई।

हत्या के दूसरे दिन आरोपी का पिता और तीसरे दिन उसकी पत्नी भी बिना किसी कारण गांव छोड़कर चली गई। संदेह होने पर पुलिस कृपाल लोधी की खोजबीन में जुट गई। आरोपी रिश्तेदारी में घूमता रहा और मंगलवार को आरोपी को गजौरा गांव से पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। आरोपी पहले से शादीशुदा है और दो बच्चे हैं।

हत्या का कोई अफसोस नहीं, बोला-जो भी था कर दिया
गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी से पूछताछ की। आरोपी ने स्वीकार किया है कि दुष्कर्म के उद्देश्य से घर में घुसा था। महिला ने विरोध ेकिया तो जोर जबरदस्ती करने लगा। महिला ने ज्यादा ही विरोध किया तो गला दबाकर मार दिया। हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी को कोई अफसास नहीं। कहने लगा कि जो भी था कर दिया, अब क्या करें साहब।

आदतन अपराधी है कृपाल, पहले से तीन-चार केस दर्ज
पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपी कृपाल लोधी आदतन अपराधी है। गांव में लोगों के साथ कई बार मारपीट कर चुका है। पुलिस थाने में आरोपी के खिलाफ तीन चार प्रकरण भी दर्ज हैं। घटना की रात आरोपी कृपाल ने देखा कि महिला का पति मंदिर चला गया है। महिला को घर में अकेली पाकर घुस आया और जबरदस्ती करने लगा। जब उसे लगा कि वह सफल नहीं हो पाएगा तो उसने गला दबाकर महिला की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने इस मामले को चैलेंज के रूप में लिया और अपने मुखबिरों का जाल फैलाकर आरोपी को दबोच लिया।

आबरू बचाने महिला ने पुरजोर विरोध किया
महिला ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर आरोपी का पुरजोर विरोध किया। महिला ने मरते दम तक संघर्ष किया। आरोपी कृपाल ने अपने दांतों से उसके दोनों गाल काट खाए। महिला के नाक, कान में भी चोट के निशान थे। जब बात नहीं बनी और पकड़े जाने के डर से महिला की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी।

हत्या के बाद से फरार था
^दुष्कर्म में नाकाम रहने पर पड़ौसी ने महिला की हत्या कर दी थी। घटना के दिन से ही आरोपी कृपाल लोधी गायब हो गया था। पूछताछ में हत्या करना स्वीकार कर ली है।
आलोक सिंह भदौरिया, टीआई, पुलिस थाना, खनियांधाना

