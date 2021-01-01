पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले में परिवार आईडी से खुलासा:शिवपुरी के स्कूलों में दर्ज फर्जी आदिवासी छात्रों के परिजन ग्वालियर के स्कूलों में भी छात्र

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले के मामले में संभागीय जांच दल चार दिन में किसी निष्कर्ष पर नहीं पहुंच पाया है। इस बीच छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले से जुड़े नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। शिवपुरी के स्कूलों में फर्जी तरीके से दर्ज उम्रदराज आदिवासी छात्रों के घर के सदस्य ग्वालियर के स्कूलों में भी छात्र रूप में जुड़े पाए गए हैं।

यह फर्जीवाड़ा साल 2014 से प्रारंभ हुआ है। कुछ छात्र तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें चार साल तक कक्षा 11वीं में ही दर्ज बताकर मैपिंग की जा रही है। यही नहीं, कक्षा 11वीं व 12वीं के बाद फिर से कक्षा 8 व 9 में प्रवेश दर्शाकर मैपिंग कर दी गई।

समग्र पोर्टल पर फर्जी तरीके से आदिवाासी व अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों की समग्र परिवार आईडी और सदस्य आईडी जनरेट कर छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला होने की बात सामने आ रही है। शहर के जिन स्कूलों में िजन फर्जी बच्चों की मैपिंग की गई है, उनकी समग्र आईडी से जुड़े सदस्यों की सूची सामने आई है।

दैनिक भास्कर ने परिवार के सदस्यों की आईडी से शिक्षा पोर्टल पर ट्रेकिंग की तो पता चला कि सभी अलग-अलग स्कूलाें में दर्ज हैं, यानी शिक्षा माफिया ने सुनियोजित तरीके से फर्जीवाड़ा किया है। बता दें कि दैनिक भास्कर के खुलासे के बाद लोक शिक्षण आयुक्त ने संभागीय जांच दल गठित कर दिया लेकिन यह दल ठोस नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच सका है।

2 उदाहरण- समग्र आईडी शिवपुरी की, छात्रों की ग्वालियर के स्कूलों में मैपिंग

समग्र आईडी 196908681 से शीला कुमारी अहिरवार साल 2014 व 2015 में ग्वालियर जिले के मुरार में हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल परशुराम आदर्श ग्वालियर (डाइस कोड -23040516850) में 11वीं व 12वीं की छात्रा के रूप में दर्ज हैं।

साल 2016 व 2017 में शिवपुरी के सुशील मोंटेसरी हाईस्कूल मे 9वीं व 10वीं की छात्रा दर्ज हैं। समग्र आईडी से 196908678 मां इमरती बाई अहिरवार साल 2016 में गीता ज्ञान मंदिर स्कूल में 11वीं की छात्रा दर्ज हैं। समग्र पंजीयन में पता वार्ड 39 जोन नगर पालिका शिवपुरी दर्ज हैं। समग्र पोर्टल पर पता शिवपुरी के वार्ड 39 का है।

समग्र आईडी 196907717 से रोशनी जाटव साल 2014 व 2015 में ग्वालियर जिलेल के मुरार में हासे स्कूल परशुराम आदर्श ग्वालियर में (डाइस कोड -23040516850) में 11वीं व 12वीं का छात्र दर्ज है। साल 2016 व 2017 में सुशील मोंटेसरी मे 8वीं व 9वीं का छात्र दर्ज है। समग्र आईडी 196907711 से मां जानकी जाटव साल 2016 में गीता ज्ञान मंदिर स्कूल शिवपुरी में 11वीं और 2017 में आदर्श बंधु बाल मंदिर शिवपुरी में 12वीं की कृषि संकाय की छात्रा दर्ज है।

तीन प्रमाण: समग्र परिवारों में तीन सदस्य दर्ज, सभी अलग-अलग स्कूलों में छात्र

समग्र परिवार आईडी 43576551 में सदस्य आईडी 195664185 से रामस्वरूप आदिवासी पंडित नेहरू स्कूल में 2016 में 11वीं का छात्र है। 195664185 से पत्नी बिट्‌टू आदिवासी 2016 व 2017 में 11वीं व 12वीं की छात्रा के रूप में दर्ज है। वहीं आईडी 195664361 से बेटी आशा आदिवासी साल 2014-15 में हासे स्कूल इंदिरा शिवपुरी में 11वीं, साल 2015-16 में पंडित नेहरू स्कूल में 11वीं, 2016 में आदर्श बंधु स्कूल में 11वीं और 2017 में फिर से 11वीं में दर्ज है।

समग्र परिवार आईडी 43579278 में सदस्य आईडी 195676924 से चिमनलाल आदिवासी साल 2016 व 2017 में पंडित नेहरू में 11वीं व 12वीं में दर्ज है। सदस्य आईडी 195676949 से पत्नी कौशल्या साल 2016 में सुशील मोंटेसरी स्कूल और सदस्य आईडी 195677020 से बेटी हेमलता 2014 में हासे स्कूल इंदिरा में 11वीं, 2015 में पंडित नेहरू में 11वीं, 2016 में लाल बहादुर शास्त्री स्कूल में 11वीं की छात्रा दर्ज है।

समग्र परिवार आईडी 4358129 में सदस्य आईडी 195684955 से बलराम आदिवासी साल 2016 व 2017 में 11वीं व 12वीं छात्र के रूप में पंडित नेहरू स्कूल में दर्ज है। 195684959 आईडी से पत्नी ललिता 2016 व 2017 में दोनों बार 11वीं में दर्ज है। दोनों की बेटी रुबी 195684964 से 2014 में तात्याटोपे स्कूल सतनवाड़ा व 2015-16 में एसएनव्ही पब्लिक स्कूल में 10वीं की छात्रा है।

अजब-गजब : एक ही छात्र तीन से चार स्कूलों में एक ही कक्षा में नाम दर्ज

समग्र आईडी 195665442 से रचना आदिवासी साल 2014-15 में हासे इंदिरा स्कूल शिवपुरी में 11वीं, साल 2015-16 में पंडित नेहरू में 11वीं, साल 2016-17 में लाल बहादुर शास्त्री स्कूल शिवपुरी में 11वीं की छात्रा दर्ज है।

समग्र आईडी 195628407 से विनीता आदिवासी साल 2014-15 में हासे इंदिरा स्कूल में 11वीं, साल 2015-16 में पंडित नेहरू स्कूल, 2016-17 व 2017-18 में आदर्श बंधु स्कूल में दोनों बार 11वीं की छात्रा दर्ज है।

समग्र आईडी 195619574 से राजकुमार सेहरिया साल 2014 में हासे स्कूल इंदिरा में 11वीं, साल 2015 में पंडित नेहरू स्कूल में 11वीं, साल 2016 व 2017 में आदर्श बंधु में 9वीं कक्षा में दर्ज है।

अभी हम जांच करा रहे हैं

छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले के मामले में अभी हम जांच करा रहे हैं। मामला बड़े स्तर का होने की वजह से संयुक्त संचालक को सारी स्थिति से अवगत कराया जा रहा है। वरिष्ठ स्तर से प्राप्त निर्देशों के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे।

-हरिओम चतुर्वेदी, सहायक संचालक एवं जांच दल सदस्य, संभाग ग्वालियर

