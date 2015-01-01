पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जल संकट की आहट:मोटरें रख किसान कर रहे खेतों की सिंचाई, सर्दी में ही रीत रही नदी, तालाब हो रहे खाली

पिछोर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछोर में तालाब किनारे चलाए जा रही है अवैध रूप से डीजल पंप।
  • गेहूं, चना की बोवनी के लिए कर रहे है खेतों की सिंचाई, सरसों में दे रहे है पानी

क्षेत्र की नदियों और बैराजों सहित अन्य जल स्रोतों से चने और गेहूं की फसल की बोवनी के लिए खेतों की सिंचाई की जा रही है। इससे जलस्तर लगातार घटता जा रहा है। फुटीबार तालाब, मानपुर तालाब, डबियाबांध, अंबर, सीप, अजनाल व कोलार नदी अभी से खाली नजर आने लगी हैं। इसके अलावा नर्मदा नदी का जलस्तर भी धीरे-धीरे कम होता जा रहा है। जलस्तर कम होने से क्षेत्र के दर्जनों गांवों में कई हैंडपंपों ने पानी देना कम कर दिया है। पीएचई के सामने हैंडपंपों में पाइप डालने की समस्या खड़ी हो गई है। नदियों से चल रही सिंचाई पर प्रशासन लगाम लगाने के लिए कोई पहल नहीं कर रहा है। इस स्थिति में आशंका है कि आने वाले दिनों में जल स्तर और भी घट सकता है। इससे लोगों को गर्मियों में परेशान होना पड़ सकता है।

इन तालाबों से निकाला जा रहा है पानी
नगर की वार्ड क्रमांक 15 के पास स्थित फुटीबार तालाब, मानपुर तालाब, डबियाबांध सहित आस-पास के तालाबों में रेत निकालने व सिंचाई करने के लिए पानी निकाला जा रहा है। खासबात यह है कि किसानों ने सोयाबीन की फसल के बाद, रबी फसल पर पूरी मेहनत कर रहे हैं। लगातार सिंचाई होने से अंबर नदी की धार टूट चुकी है। नदी का पानी जगह-जगह कुंडों में सिमट गया है। सीप नदी में भी पत्थर नजर आने लगे हैं। कोलार व नीलकंठ नर्मदा में भी जल स्तर धीरे-धीरे नीचे जा रहा है। नीलकंठ में तो हालात यह बन गए हैं कि बीच-बीच में टापू दिखाई देने लगे हैं।

गर्मी में लोगों को होगी पानी की परेशानी
पाइपों का हो रहा उपयोग फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए किसान 5 से लेकर 20 हार्सपॉवर के पंपों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। एक.एक किमी दूर तक तीन से पांच इंच के पाइपों से पानी सप्लाई किया जा जा रहा है। इसके चलते नदियां तेजी से खाली हो रही हैं। अगर सिंचाई की यही रफ्तार रही तो जनवरी तक नदियां पूरी तरह से सूख जाएंगी।

10 से 15 फीट आई भूमिगत जल में गिरावट
क्षेत्र में इस बार किसानों ने बड़ी तादात में गेहूं की बोवनी में जुटे हुए है। इसके चलते सभी किसान पानी के लिए जद्दोजहद करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। हालात ये है कि सिंचाई के कारण नदियों का जल स्तर तेजी से नीचे जा रहा है। दूसरी ओर नलकूपों में भी जलस्तर घट रहा है। 10 से 15 फीट भूमिगत जल में गिरावट आने से कई गांवों में हैंडपंप बंद हो गए हैं। पीएचई के लिए इन हैंडपंपों में पाइप लाइन डालना मजबूरी बन गया है। जब तक इनमें पाइप नहीं डाले जाएंगे उनसे पानी निकालना संभव नहीं है।

स्थित को दिखवाकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी
^आपके द्वारा बताया गया है कि क्षेत्र के तालाबों व नदियों को खाली किया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में मुझे जानकारी नही है। यदि ऐसा है तो मौके स्थिति को दिखवाकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
केआर चौकीकर, एसडीएम पिछोर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें