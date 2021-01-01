पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोअर उर वृहद सिंचाई परियोजना:उर नदी पर बन रहे बांध के गेट जून-2022 में लगेंगे, एक साल देरी से मिलेेगा पानी

शिवपुरी6 घंटे पहले
लोअर उर डैम लेने लगा आकार। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कोरोना काल से बांध और नहर निर्माण पर असर पड़ा

प्रदेश के बड़े प्रोजेक्ट में शामिल शिवपुरी जिले की लोअर उर वृहद सिंचाई परियोजना का काम कोरोना महामारी की वजह से एक साल पिछड़ गया है। उर नदी पर बांध 50 फीसदी निर्माण के साथ अाकार ले चुका है। बरसात से पहले जून 2021 तक बांध लगभग बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा, लेकिन गेट जून 2022 तक ही लग पाएंगे। वहीं जमीन में गाड़ी जा रही माइक्रो नहर सितंबर 2022 तक कंप्लीट हो पाएगी जबकि सिंचाई के लिए नहर में अक्टूबर 2022 से बांध से पानी छोड़ा जा सकेगा।

लोअर उर वृहद सिंचाई परियोजना में बांध सहित नहर की प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति 2208 करोड़ की है। बांध 262 करोड़ रुपए की लागत और नहर 1650 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बिछाई जा रही है। इस सिंचाई परियोजना से 259 गांवों में किसानों की 1 लाख 10 हजार 400 हैक्टेयर में सिंचाई सुविधा मिलना है। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से किसानों को खेतों में सिंचाई सुविधा का लाभ एक साल देरी से मिल पाएगा। कोरोना महामारी का असर कम होने से काम बांध और नहर निर्माण के कार्य ने फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ ली है।

40% नहर का काम हुआ, बांध इस साल बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा
जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार माइक्रो नहर का काम 40% हो चुका है। यह काम सितंबर 2021 तक पूरा हाेना था। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से काम काफी समय तक बंद पड़ा रहा। अब फिर से काम शुरू कराकर सितंबर 2022 तक पूरा कराया जाना है। वहीं उर नदी पर बांध इसी साल पूरी तरह आकार ले लेगा। लेकिन इस साल गेट नहीं लग पाएंगे। जून 2020 तक बांध में गेट लगाने की बात कही जा रही है।

दस गांवों को 99% मुआवजा बांटा, जुलाई 2022 से बांध में पानी भरना शुरू होगा, पानी लिफ्ट किया जाएगा
बांध निर्माण से करीब दस गांव डूब क्षेत्र में शामिल हैं। जल संसाधन विभाग द्वारा 99% लोगों को मुआवजा वितरण का दावा किया जा रहा है। चुनिंदा लोगों से खाते लेकर उन्हें भी मार्च 2021 तक मुआवजा वितरित कर देंगे। बांध इसी साल आकार ले लेगा और अगले साल जून में गेट लगने के बाद जुलाई 2022 से बांध को भरा जाएगा। लिफ्ट इरीगेशन से उन गांवों तक पानी पहुंचेगा, जहां सामान्य नहर से पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता था। अब किसान बेहतर फसल उत्पादन ले पाएंगे। लोअर उर बांध से पिछोर नगर में पीने का पानी मिलेगा। इसके लिए विभाग 5 मिलियन क्यूबिक मीटर पानी बांध में रखेगा। आने वाले समय में अन्य गांवों में इसी बांध से पानी पहुंचेगा।

बांध इसी साल पूरा कर गेट जून 2022 तक लगाएंगे
बांध का 50% से अधिक काम करा चुके हैं। बांध में गेट जून 2021 तक लगने थे, जो कोरोना महामारी की वजह से संभव नहीं हो सका। इस साल बांध कंप्लीट कर लेंगे और जून 2020 तक गेट लग जाएंगे।
राजेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव, ईई, लोअर उर वृहद सिंचाई परियोजना

अक्टूबर 2022 से नहर चालू कराने की योजना है
नहर का 40% काम हो चुका है, शेष काम सितंबर 2022 तक पूरा कराएंगे। कोरोना की वजह से हम एक साल पिछड़ गए हैं। अक्टूबर 2022 से नहर चालू कराने की योजना है। बांध का काम भी इसी साल हो जाएगा। लेकिन गेट अगले साल लगाएंगे।
अनिल कुमार गुप्ता, एसई, लोअर उर वृहद सिंचाई परियोजना

