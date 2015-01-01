पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासन की भूल:शासन की आपत्ति- महिलाओं के लिए 4 की बजाय 5 वार्ड क्यों किए आरक्षित, दोबारा करो पूरी प्रक्रिया

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वार्ड आरक्षण प्रक्रिया के दौरान मौजूद कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह सहित अन्य अधिकारी।
  • खनियांधाना नगर पंचायत की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया में गड़बड़ी, दोबारा करना पड़ा आरक्षण
  • 50% से अधिक महिला वार्ड आरक्षित न होने के नियम के चलते हुई प्रक्रिया

खनियांधाना नगर पंचायत के 15 वार्डों की जुलाई में हुई आरक्षण प्रक्रिया में पांच वार्ड अनारक्षित महिला के लिए आरक्षित कर दिए गए थे। इस पर राज्य सरकार ने आपत्ति लेते हुए कहा- किस आधार पर सामान्य महिलाओं के लिए 4 की जगह 5 वार्ड आरक्षित कर दिए, फिर से अनारक्षित महिलाओं के लिए वार्ड आरक्षित करें। सरकार से मिले दिशा निर्देश के मुताबिक मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट में खनियांधाना नगर पंचायत के लिए अनारक्षित वार्डों में से महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया दोबारा की गई। इसके बाद वार्ड 8 जो जुलाई की प्रक्रिया में महिला के लिए आरक्षित हुआ था, उसे अनारक्षित कर दिया गया जबकि वार्ड 1, 4, 9 और 12 अनारक्षित महिला के लिए आरक्षित किए गए।

दरअसल 17 जुलाई को खनियांधाना और पिछोर नगर पंचायत के लिए 15-15 वार्डों का आरक्षण किया गया था। खनियांधाना में अनारक्षित महिलाओं के लिए तत्कालीन कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी ने पांच वार्ड आरक्षित कर दिए थे। जब इसकी सूची राज्य शासन को भेजी गई तो सरकार से निर्देश मिले कि नियमानुसार यहां 4 वार्ड ही महिला के लिए आरक्षित हो सकते हैं। राज्य शासन से जब इसका कारण पूछा तो तत्कालीन अफसरों ने जवाब दिया कि अनुसूचित जनजाति वर्ग का एक ही वार्ड था। ऐसे में अजजा महिला के लिए आरक्षण प्रक्रिया नहीं हो सकी। इस कारण अनारक्षित महिला वर्ग में एक वार्ड बढ़ा दिया गया। नियमानुसार 50 फीसदी से अधिक महिला वार्ड आरक्षित नहीं हो सकते। इसके बाद राज्य शासन ने सामान्य महिलाओें के लिए वार्ड आरक्षण प्रक्रिया के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद मंगलवार को दोबारा इसकी प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई।

दूसरी प्रक्रिया केबाद अब वार्ड 8 अनारक्षित, जुलाई में महिला के लिए आरक्षित हुआ था यह वार्ड
अनारक्षित कुल आठ वार्ड 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 और 15 के टोकन कलेक्टर ने टोकरी में डाले। इसमें से वार्ड 6 और 15 पिछली बार महिला के लिए आरक्षित थे। इस वजह से इन वार्डों को लॉटरी में हटा दिया गया। अब कुल 6 वार्ड 1, 4, 8, 9, 12 और 13 में से चार वार्ड अनारक्षित महिला के लिए आरक्षित किए जाने थे। इसके लिए टोकन निकाले गए। इनमें से वार्ड 1, 4, 9 और 12 को महिला के लिए आरक्षित घोषित किया गया। इनमें से वार्ड 13 पहले से अनारक्षित था और अब वार्ड 8 महिला अनारक्षित से हटकर अनारक्षित वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हो गया।

जानिए.... नपं के वार्डों का आरक्षण

  • अनारक्षित महिला- 1, 4, 9, 12
  • अनारक्षित- 6, 8, 13, 15
  • ओबीसी - 5, 7
  • ओबीसी महिला- 2, 14
  • अनुसूचित जाति- 10
  • अनुसूचित जाति महिला- 11
  • अनुसूचित जनजाति - 3

खनियांधाना नगर पंचायत: कुल वार्ड 15 कुल जनसंख्या 15877 अजा जनसंख्या- 2395 अजजा जनसंख्या- 665

जनप्रतिनिधि नहीं आए तो सीएमओ से कलेक्टर बोले- आप अपनी गाड़ी में ले आते...
खनियांधाना नगर पंचायत के वार्डों की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया के दौरान मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट में कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह, एडीएम आरएस बालौदिया, डूडा के मधु श्रीवास्तव, पिछोर सीएमओ विनय भट्ट सहित अन्य सरकारी अमला मौजूद रहा लेकिन एक भी जनप्रतिनिधि या आमजन इसमें शामिल नहीं हुआ। कलेक्टर ने जब पूछा कि सीएमओ बताओ, जनप्रतिनिधि कहां रह गए तो सीएमओ ने कहा- सूचना तो दी थी लेकिन वे आए नहीं। इस पर कलेक्टर यह भी कहा- आप अपनी गाड़ी से उन्हें ले आते। यह सुनकर सीएमओ चुप रह गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने मोबाइल से जनप्रतिनिधियों की बात कलेक्टर से कराई। हालांकि किसी ने आरक्षण प्रक्रिया पर आपत्ति नहीं की।

राज्य शासन के निर्देश पर दोबारा की प्रक्रिया
17 जुलाई को खनियांधाना नगर पंचायत का जो आरक्षण हुआ था, उसमें 5 वार्ड अनारक्षित महिला वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित किए गए थे। राज्य शासन से हमें निर्देश मिले कि यहां 4 वार्ड ही अनारक्षित महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होने चाहिए। इसलिए दोबारा आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया की। इसकी जानकारी राज्य शासन को भेज रहे हैं।
अक्षय कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें