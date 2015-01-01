पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोशित संत बोले:पालघर कांड की सीबीआई जांच करवाए सरकार

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विश्व हिंदू परिषद की केंद्रीय मार्गदर्शक मंडल की बैठक देश की राजधानी में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में शिवपुरी से महामंडलेश्वर पुरुषोत्तमदास महाराज भी शामिल हुए। बैठक में मौजूद सभी संतो ने महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में साधुओं की नृशंस हत्या को लेकर रोष जताया। इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग रखी।

महामंडलेश्वर पुरुषोत्तमदास ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ सालों से केंद्रीय सत्ता ने राष्ट्रीय हितों एवं भारतीय संस्कृति के प्रति सकारात्मक चिंतन एवं कार्य किए हैं। श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर भव्य मंदिर निर्माण, काशी विश्वनाथ धाम कॉरीडोर सहित देश के सभी प्रतिष्ठित तीर्थस्थलों के समग्र विकास के लिए योजना तथा धन आवंटन जैसे प्रमुख कार्य हुए हैं।

इसलिए अब विहिप की जिम्मेदारी अधिक बढ़ गई है और रामलला मंदिर निर्माण में दान एकत्रित करने को लेकर अभियान चलाया है। स्वयं संत समाज भी इस मुहिम में शामिल होगा और इस आयोजन को सफल बनाएगा। बैठक में दूसरे अन्य संतों ने भी अपने विचार रखे।

आदिवासियों ने साधुओं पर हमला करने से पहले मेडिकल टीम पर भी किया था हमला
पालघर जिले के दाभडी खानवेल रोड स्थित आदिवासी ग्रामीण इलाके में लोग अपने गांव की पहरेदारी में लगे थे, उन्हें खबर मिली थी कि उनके गांव में चोर, डाकु घुस आए हैं। इसके बाद 15 अप्रैल की शाम को ग्रामीणों ने एक सरकारी मेडिकल टीम पर इसी भ्रम में हमला कर दिया कि वो लोग चोर हैं।

उस टीम में भी एक पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर, एक डॉक्टर और तीन पुलिसकर्मी शामिल थे। बड़ी ही मुश्किल से उन लोगों ने ग्रामीणों से अपनी जान बचाई। ठीक यही घटना 16 अप्रैल की रात घटी जब लोग पहरेदारी कर रहे थे और सामने से आती कार में 2 साधु सवार थे। इस कार को देखते ही ग्रामीण सतर्क हो गये और उन्होंने कार रोकने का इशारा किया। लेकिन जब कार रुकी नहीं तो भीड़ ने उस कार पर पत्थरबाज़ी शुरू कर दी। जिसके बाद गाड़ी के ड्राइवर ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।

तीनों की हुई मौत
लेकिन इससे पहले ही, गांव वालों ने कार के रुकते ही गाड़ी में सवार तीनों लोगों को उतारा और उनकी पिटाई करना शुरू कर दी। इस बीच कार सवार लोग गांव वालों को समझाने की कोशिश में लगे रहे लेकिन ग्रामीण लोगों ने उनकी एक न सुनी और उन्हें जनकर पिटा। इसी दौरान पुलिस वहां पहुंची और पुलिस ने लोगों को समझाने की कोशिश की। लेकिन भीड़ ने एक न सुनी और पलट कर पुलिस पर भी हमला बोल दिया।

इस हमले में कासा पुलिस स्टेशन के अधिकारियों के अलावा जिले के एक सीनियर पुलिस अधिकारी समेत कुल पांच पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए और पुलिस का एक वाहन भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया। इस दौरान भीड़ ने कार सवार तीनों लोगों को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला। मरने वालों में दो साधु और गाड़ी का चालक शामिल था। बाद में पुलिस ने भारी पुलिस बल बुलाया और तीनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया।

