बीएमओ को पत्र भेजा:आरटीआई लगाने के 48 दिन बाद भी जानकारी नहीं दे पाया स्वास्थ्य विभाग

शिवपुरी41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • आशा कार्यकर्ताओं से संबंधित जानकारी मंगाने सभी बीएमओ को पत्र भेजा

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में कार्यरत आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के संबंध में सूचना का अधिकार के तहत जानकारी मुहैया कराने के लिए सीएमएचओ शिवपुरी ने जिले के सभी बीएमओ को पत्र जारी किया है। आवेदक मुलायम यादव ने आरटीआई के तहत 22 सितंबर 2020 को जानकारी मांगी है। जिसमें अप्रैल 2017 से सितंबर 2020 आशा वेबसाइट नई आशाओं का डाटाबेस जोड़ने, नई आशाओं के नाम, पति व पता, मोबाइल नंबर, चयन की प्रक्रिया के दस्तावेज और आदेशों के पालन प्रतिवेदन की प्रमाणित प्रति मांगी है।

उक्त जानकारी एक महीने के अंदर नहीं मिल पाई है। सीएमएचओ शिवपुरी ने 6 नवंबर को जिले के सभी बीएमओ को पत्र जारी उक्त जानकारी तीन दिन के अंदर उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जानकारी नहीं देने पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है। आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के मामले में गड़बड़ी की आशंका जताई जा रही है। आरटीआई के तहत इस बात का खुलासा होने की उम्मीद है।

