कन्वेयर मशीन में फंसा युवक का पैर कटा:कोई बचाने नहीं आया तो खुद ही कॉल कर भाई और दोस्तों को बुलाया तब जाकर बच पाई जान

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • स्टेडियम के सामने खुली संभाग स्तरीय टेक होम राशन फैक्ट्री की घटना
  • भोपाल की परमार एंड संस फर्म द्वारा टीएचआर फैक्ट्री में 20 से 25 मजदूरों से कराया जा रहा है काम, बीमा तक नहीं कराने का आरोप

जिला मुख्यालय पर स्टेडियम शिवपुरी के सामने टीएचआर (टेक होम राशन) बनाने की फैक्ट्री में युवक का कन्वेयर मशीन युवक का पैर चला गया। घुटने से ऊपर पैर चले जाने से हड्डियां तक टूट पिस गईं। जिससे युवक का पैर कट गया। टूटे पैर के साथ युवक उसी मशीन में फंसा रहा।

मदद करने के लिए फैक्ट्री में काेई भी आगे नहीं आया। बुरी तरह से जख्मी युवक ने खुद अपने दोस्त को फोन लगाकर मदद मांगी। दोस्त ने बड़े भाई को फोन किया। भाई और दोस्त जैसे ही फैक्ट्री पहुंचे तो उन्हें गार्डों से वहीं रुकवा दिया। लेकिन लोग जोर जबरदस्ती करके अंदर घुस गए और बड़ी मशक्कत से युवक को जिला अस्पताल तक पहुंचा। जिससे युवक की जान बच गई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक राजा बाथम (22) पुत्र प्रकाश बाथम निवासी पीएचक्यू लाइन के पास जवाहर कॉलोनी शिवपुरी शुक्रवार को दूसरी शिफ्ट में रात 8 बजे टीएचआर फैक्ट्री में काम करने गया था। ऑटोमेटिक टीएचआर बनाने वाली मशीन की कन्वेयर मशीन में गेहूं का कट्टा उठाकर डालते वक्त पैर स्लिप हो गया।

पैर सीधा कन्वेयर मशीन में चला गय और गेहूं के साथ मशीन में पैर भी पिस गया। मशीन में घुटने से ऊपर तक हड्डियां तक पिस गईं। गनीमत यह रही कि चंद सैकंड में मशीन भी अपने आप बंद हो गई, वरना राजा बाथम की मौके पर ही जान चली जाती। बडे भाई सूरज बाथम का कहना है कि हादसे के बाद राजा बाथम ने उसके दोस्त अमर बाथम को खुद ही फोन करके घटना बताई।

अमर ने मुझे कॉल किया और मैं आनन फानन में बाइक से फैक्ट्री पहुंचा। कुछ दूरी पर शादी समारोह से भी कुछ परिचित पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन सुरक्षा गार्ड हमें फैक्ट्री में घुसने नहीं दे रहे थे। जोर जबरदस्ती करके फैक्ट्री पहुंचे तो राजा का पैर मशीन में फंसा था और वह बुरी तरह तड़प रहा था। फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाले लोग व वहां पदस्थ कर्मचारी मदद की बजाय दूर खड़े होकर देख रहे थे।

कन्वेयर मशीन का हिस्सा गैस कटर से काटा, उसी के साथ अस्पताल लाए
हादसे रात 9 बजे हुआ और परिजन व अन्य लोग 9.30 बजे पहुंच गए। कन्वेयर मशीन में पैर को निकालना मुश्किल हो रहा था। किसी तरह गैस कटर की व्यवस्था की और कन्वेयर मशीन का हिस्सा काट लिया। एंबुलेंस से पैर सहित मशीन के हिस्से को रात 11.15 बजे जिला अस्पताल लाए।

इस बीच यहां चाबी-पाने मंगाकर मशीन से पैर निकालने की कोशिश जारी रही। पैर निकालने में 12.45 बज गए। डॉक्टर ने ऑपरेशन कर पैर को पूरी तरह काट दिया। दीपेश राठौर सहित अन्य लोगों ने खून देकर जान बचाने में सहयोग किया।

एक माह पहले काम छोड़ा, वापसी के पहले दिन ही हादसा हुआ
भाई सूरज ने बताया कि कि तीन-चार महीने से राजा फैक्ट्री में हेल्पर के तौर पर काम कर रहा था। एक महीने पहले तबियत खराब हो जाने के कारण काम छोड़ दिया था। शुक्रवार को वापसी के पहले ही दिन हादसे का शिकार हो गया। सूरज का कहना है कि जिस मशीन से पैर कटा है, उसमें जाली नहीं लगी थी। वही हादसे के बाद फैक्ट्री वालों की तरफ से कोई भी हालचाल जानने अस्पताल नहीं आया।

