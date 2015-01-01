पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवानिवृत ने लगाई गुहार:पेंशन प्रकरण हल नहीं हुआ तो 26 जनवरी को आत्महत्या करने मजबूर होऊंगा

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन के दौरान हाथ जोड़ते हुए कैलाश नारायण
  • वन विभाग से सेवानिवृत कैलाश नारायण ने लगाई गुहार, खेल मंत्री ने डीएफओ को आवेदन देकर कार्रवाई को कहा

पेंशन प्रकरण हल न होने पर वन विभाग से सेवा निवृत बुजुर्ग ने खेल मंत्री के सामने 26 जनवरी को प्रदर्शन कर प्रकरण हल न होने पर आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर होने की बात कही। खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने उनका आवेदन लेकर कार्रवाई के लिए डीएफओ को कहा।

गुरुवार शाम 5 बजे के करीब जैसे ही मीटिंग कक्ष से बैठक लेकर खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया बाहर निकली वैसे ही बाहर खड़े लोगों से वह आवेदन लेने लगीं। इसी बीच वन विभाग से सेवानिवृत कैलाश नारायण शर्मा, कैलाश नारायण भार्गव और कमलकांत शर्मा ने खेल मंत्री को आवेदन देकर कहा कि 2017 से हम पेंशन के प्रकरण हल करने को लेकर भटक रहे हैं। आज तक निराकरण नहीं हुआ।

कई बार कलेक्टोरेट में आवेदन दिया और वन विभाग के अधिकारियों से मिला पर कोई सुनवाई नहीं हैं। इस पर खेल मंत्री ने उन्हें सहानुभूति दिखाई तो वह बिफर पड़े और यहां तक कैलाश नारायण भार्गव बोले कि यदि हमारी जल्द सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो हम 26 जनवरी को प्रदर्शन कर आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर होंगे। इसके बाद खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने उन्हें ढांढस बंधाया और आवेदन कार्रवाई के लिए डीएफओ लंबित भारती को दिया। जब इस संबंध में डीएफओ लंबित भारती से बात की तो वह बोले कि इनके प्रकरण में विभाग की गलती नहीं है। यह कोर्ट भी गए। अब जो सही पेंशन इनकी निर्धारित हुई है। वह ही विभाग दे रहा है। जबकि पेंशनर्स कैलाश नारायण भार्गव ने इसे अधिकारियों का छलावा बताया।

