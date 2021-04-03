पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध उत्खनन:रेंजा घाट पर सिंध नदी से कर रहे थे रेत का अवैध उत्खनन, पनडुब्बी की जब्त

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
बदरवास तहसील के रेंजा गांव स्थित सिंध नदी से पनडुब्बी डालकर अवैध रेत उत्खनन किया जा रहा है। तहसीलदार ने राजस्व दल के साथ पहुंचकर पनडुब्बी जब्त कर बदरवास थाने में रखवा दिया है।

बदरवास तहसीलदार दिव्यदर्शन शर्मा ने बताया कि सूचना पर गुरुवार की दोपहर 12:45 बजे राजस्व दल के साथ रेंजा घाट पहुंचे। यहां पनडुब्बी से रेत का अवैध उत्खनन किया जा रहा था। जबकि रेत उत्खनन के लिए यहां कोई लीज नहीं थी। पनडुब्बी निकालने के लिए जेसीबी बुलाई और अपने लोगों को नदी में उतारा। शाम करीब 6 बजे पनडुब्बी बदरवास थाने लाकर पुलिस की जब्ती में रखवा दी है।

तहसीलदार का कहना है कि अब शुक्रवार को पत्र जारी कर संबंधितों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराएंगे। बताया जा रहा है कि पनडुब्बी बिजरौनी गांव के प्रहलाद यादव और उत्खनन करन रघुवंशी द्वारा किया जा रहा था।

