पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध पर समीक्षा:अवैध रेत खनन, मिलावटखोरी पर बरतें सख्ती: आईजी

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईजी अविनाश शर्मा पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए।
  • पुलिस महानिरीक्षक ग्वालियर ने अपराधों की समीक्षा कर पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए

पुलिस महानिरीक्षक ग्वालियर अविनाश शर्मा ने रविवार को पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम शिवपुरी में जिले के पुलिस अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। अवैध रेत उत्खनन, मिलावटखोर और नशे का कारोबार करने वालाें के खिलाफ सख्ती से कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। महिला अपराधों की रोकथाम एवं पोक्सो एक्ट में प्रभावी कार्यवाही की जाए। कुख्यात गुंडों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने तथा एनएसए एवं जिला बदर की कार्यवाही करें।

आईजी ने प्रदेश से जारी निर्देशों का पालन में जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए। सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को अपराधों की रोकथाम एवं असमाजिक तत्वों पर वैधानिक कार्यवाही कर बेहतरीन ढंग से कार्य करने को कहा है। बैठक में एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल, अतिरिक्त एसपी प्रवीण कुमार भूरिया और शिवपुरी जिले के सभी एसडीओपी एवं थाना प्रभारी मौजूद थे। बैठक में आईजी ने शिवपुरी जिले की दो सीटों पर उप चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक सम्पन्न कराने पर अधिकारियों को शाबाशी भी दी।

आईजी ने कहा- लूट, चोरी के केसों को जल्द से जल्द सुलझाएं
अपराधों की रोकथाम के साथ-साथ आईजी ने संपत्ति संबंधी अपराधों में कार्रवाई करने की बात कही। एससी-एसटी एक्ट के राहत प्रकरणों के त्वरित निकाल करने। लंबे समय से लंबित लूट, चोरी आदि के प्रकरणों में जल्द से जल्द निकाल की कार्रवाई की जाए।

सरकारी कर्मचारियों की गिरफ्तारी वारंटों की तामिली के निर्देश
आईजी अविनाश शर्मा ने पुलिस अफसरों से कहा कि सरकारी कर्मचारियों के विरुद्ध जारी गिरफ्तारी वारंटों की शत-प्रतिशत तामिली आदि की कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही साथ कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लोगों को जागरूक करने एवं वैधानिक कार्रवाई करने को भी कहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें