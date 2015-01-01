पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:बामौरकलां में बिना नंबर की बाइक रोकी तो चाेरी की 12 बाइक मिलीं

शिवपुरी40 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस पूछताछ में आरोपी से बाइक के साथ 60 हजार लूट का भी खुलासा

चेकिंग के दौरान बामौरकलां थाना पुलिस के हत्थे तीन बाइक चोर चढ़ गए। बिना नंबर की बाइक पकड़ी जाने के बाद पूछताछ में ऐसी कुल 12 बाइक चोरी की बरामद हुई हैं। छह अलग-अलग थाना क्षेत्र से चोरी गईं बाइक जब्त कर पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। खास बात यह है कि आरोपी कल्ला लोधी व अजय लोधी ने भौंती थाना क्षेत्र में ऊमरीखुर्द मोड़ पर दो महीने पहले पंचायत सचिव से शाम करीब 6 बजे 60 हजार रुपए लूटना स्वीकार किए हैं।

बामौरकलां थाना प्रभारी रामेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि कस्बे में रविवार की दोपहर चेकिंग के दौरान भरसूला की तरफ से दो युवक बिना नंबर की हीरो डीलेक्स बाइक पर बैठकर आ रहे थे। चैकिंग के दौरान रोकने की कोशिश की तो दोनों बाइक समेत भागने की कोशिश करने लगे। पुलिस ने बाइक सहित दोनों युवकों को पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ में एक ने अपना नाम अजय लोधी (23) पुत्र रामसिंह लोधी निवासी गरेंठा और पीछे बैठे युवक ने कल्ला उर्फ प्रेमकुमार (20) पुत्र जमुनादास लोधी निवासी प्रतापपुरा थाना खनियाधाना का हाेना बताया। बाइक के कागज मांगने पर ना होने की बात कही।

संदेह होने पर बाइक का इंजन व चेचिस नंबर चैक किया तो पता चला कि बाइक चोरी की है और बामौरकलां थाने में क्रमांक एमपी33एमएच9159 से बाइक चोरी के रूप में दर्ज है। पुलिस ने बाइक जब्त कर युवकों से पूछताछ की तो पता चला है कि दोनों ने अपने साथी सुखराम (23) पुत्र श्यामलाल रजक के संग बाइक चोरी करना स्वीकार कर लिया। आरोपियों से ऐसी ही 11 अन्य बाइक चोरी की जब्त की हैं।

बामौरकलां सहित पिछोर, खनियांधाना, भौंती, कोलारस और चंदेरी से बाइक चुराईं: पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बामौरकलां थाना क्षेत्र से बाइक क्रमांक एमपी33एमएच9159 और एमपी67एमबी6332 दिदावनी से चोरी करना बताया है। पिछोर थाना क्षेत्र से एमपी33एमडी0645, एमपी33एमक्यू0310,खनियांधाना थाना क्षेत्र से एमपी33एमएल6653, भौंती थाना क्षेत्र से यूपी94एम5403, चंदेरी थाना क्षेत्र से यूपी94जे3294, एमपी08एमडी5427 और कोलारस थाना क्षेत्र से एमपी33एमजी1237 चोरी की है जो हरीकिशन आदिवासी निवासी गोरा पोस्ट बेंहटा की है, जबकि बिना नंबर की तीन अन्य बाइक जब्त की हैं जिनके मालिक के बारे में चेचिस व इंजन नंबर के आधार पर पता लगाया जा रहा है।

