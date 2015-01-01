पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:इंटरसिटी कल से शुरू होगी, सामान्य टिकट पर यात्रा नहीं कर सकेंगे

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • बुधवार और रविवार को छोड़कर पुराने शेड्यूल पर ही चलेगी इंटरसिटी, ग्वालियर से पुणे भी चलेगी ट्रेन

जिले के यात्रियों को अब भोपाल जाना आसान होगा। मार्च से बंद इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 26 नवंबर से शुरु हो रही है। खास बात यह है कि इस ट्रेन में अब सामान्य टिकिट पर यात्री यात्रा नहीं कर सकेंगे। ट्रेन से सफर करना है तो यात्रियों को अपना पूर्व आरक्षण कराना होगा। बुधवार और रविवार को छोड़कर पुराने शेड्यूल पर ही इंटरसिटी ट्रेन ग्वालियर से भोपाल तक चलेगी।

इसी तरह से ग्वालियर से पुणे तक की ट्रेन भी 28 नवंबर से शुरु हो जाएगी। ग्वालियर से भोपाल के लिए ट्रेन सुबह 6.20 पर ग्वालियर से चलेगी और 7.20पर मोहना आएगी। इसके बाद सुबह 8.12 पर शिवपुरी आएगी और 2 मिनट रुकने के बाद कोलारस के लिए रवाना होगी। कोलारस और बदरवास में भी ट्रेन 2 मिनट रुकेगी और भोपाल रवाना होगी। इसके बाद भोपाल से 3.20 पर ग्वालियर के लिए वापस होगी और शिवपुरी स्टेशन पर रात 9.17 पहुंचेगी। जहां से यह ग्वालियर के लिए रवाना होगी। वहीं ग्वालियर से पुणे साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन रात 7.8 पर शिवपुरी आएगी। इसी तरह पुणे- ग्वालियर ट्रेन पुणे से दोपहर 12.25 पर चलेगी। और यह रात 10 बजकर 42 मिनट पर शिवपुरी पहुंचेगी। और फिर यहां से ग्वालियर के लिए रवाना होगी।

