सूचना:डाकघर बचत खातों में आज से न्यूनतम 500 रुपए रखना जरूरी

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • डाक विभाग मिनिमम बैलेंस नहीं होने पर बचत खाता बंद हो जाएगा

प्रधान डाकघर शिवपुरी सहित जिले भर के पोस्ट ऑफिसों में लोगों के लगभग एक लाख बचत खाते हैं। इनमें से अधिकतर बचत खातों में लोग मिनिमम बैलेंस नहीं रखते। लेकिन पोस्ट ऑफिस अब 12 दिसंबर से पैनल्टी का प्रावधान करने जा रहा है। यदि आप डाक घर में बचत खाता है या लघु बचत योजना में पैसा निवेश करते हैं तो यह आपके काम की खबर है। अब डाक घर में जमा राशि रखने का नियम बदल गया है। अब आपको कम से कम 500 रुपए बतौर मिनिमम बैलेंस रखना ही होगा। अगर बचत खाते में जमा रकम शून्य हो जाती है तो वह खाता बंद हो जाएगा।

प्रधान डाकघर शिवपुरी के हेड पोस्ट मास्टर नवलकिशोर शर्मा ने बताया कि यदि आप न्यूनतम 500 रुपए जमा नहीं रखते हैं तो ग्राहकों को शुल्क का भी भुगतान करना पड़ सकता है। वर्तमान में डाक घर बचत खाते के तहत सिर्फ चेकबुक सुविधा लेने वाले खाताधारकों को 500 रुपए न्यूनतम बैलेंस रखना होता है। जिनके पास चेकबुक नहीं है, वे 50 रुपए का बैलेंस रख सकते हैं। डाक विभाग के जारी निर्देश के तहत अब 11 दिसंबर के बाद सभी बचत खाते में कम से कम 500 रुपए होने चाहिए। जिन खाताधारकों के खाते में 500 रुपए से कम राशि है। वे तुरंत अपने खाते में कम से कम 500 रुपए की राशि जमा करा दें जिससे पैनल्टी भरने से बच सकें।

