कार्रवाई:कार्तिक स्नान कर रहीं महिलाओं का पेड़ पर चढ़कर बना रहा था वीडियो, पकड़ा

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • महिलाओं ने मोबाइल छीनकर सारे वीडियो डिलीट किए, पुलिस को बुलाकर सुपुर्द किया

सिरसौद गांव में महुअर नदी के घाट पर कार्तिक स्नान कर रहीं महिलाएं और युवतियों ने पेड़ पर चढ़कर वीडियो बना रहे युवक को धर दबोचा। महिलाओं ने युवक से मोबाइल छीनकर उनके वीडियो डिलीट कराए और पुलिस को बुलाकर सुपुर्द कर दिया। महिलाओं और युवतियों के प्रति गलत नीयत रखने वाला युवक बीआरसी ऑफिस पिछोर में अकाउंटेंट के पद पर पदस्थ है।

सिरसौद कस्बे की महिलाएं और युवतियां व्रत रखकर कार्तिक मास में स्नान करने महुअर नदी के घाट पर जा रहीं थीं। हर दिन की तरह शनिवार की सुबह 6 बजे स्नान करते वक्त दो युवतियों को नदी के दूसरी तरफ पेड़ पर हलचल दिखाई दी। गौर से देखा तो पेड़ पर युवक हंसराज कोली हाथ में मोबाइल लेकर चढ़ा हुआ था।

महिलाएं और युवतियां उसकी तरफ बढ़ीं तो युवक ने भागने के लिए पेड़ से ही नदी में छलांग लगा दी। लेकिन महिलाओं और युवतियों ने उसे पकड़ लिया और परिजनों को बुलवा लिया। सरपंच को भी फोन करके मौके पर बुला लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी और युवक हंसराज कोली को सुपुर्द कर दिया। यह बात गांव में आग की तरह फैल गई।

जीवन बर्बाद होते देख महिलाओं ने दया दिखाई, केस दर्ज नहीं कराया
स्नान करने चार सौ से अधिक महिलाएं महुअर नदी के घाट पर स्नान करने जाती हैं। पिछोर बीआरसी ऑफिस में पदस्थ अकाउंटेंट हंसराज कोली की हरकत से महिला और युवतियों में खासी नाराजगी देखी गई। दोपहर बाद जब मुकदमा दर्ज करने की बारी आई तो महिलाओं ने हंसराज का जीवन बर्बाद होते देख केस दर्ज कराने से इनकार कर दिया। हंसराज के परिवार की महिलाएं और परिजन भी थाने पहुंच गए थे। वहीं पकड़े जाने पर खुद हंसराज भी इस गलती के लिए माफी मांगता नजर आया। करीब डेढ़ साल पहले ही उसकी नौकरी लगी है। इससे पहले प्राइवेट स्कूल में पढ़ाता था।

महिलाओं के आने से पहले ही नदी पर पहुंचा, मोबाइल 20-25 वीडियो थीं
हंसराज कोली तड़के 6 बजे पकड़ा गया। वह महिलाओं के नदी के घाट पर पहुंचने से पहले ही तड़के पहुंच चुका था। यदि बाद में आता तो महिलाएं सतर्क हो जातीं। महिलाओं ने बताया कि उसका मोबाइल छीनकर देखा तो 20-25 वीडियो थीं। दो वीडियो सबूत के लिए दूसरे मोबाइल में सुरक्षित करवा लीं थीं। वीडियो में महिलाएं और युवतियां कपड़े बदलते देखी जा रहीं हैं।

महिलाओं ने मामला घर का बताकर केस दर्ज नहीं कराया
^ महुअर नदी घाट पर युवक पेड पर चढ़ा था। महिलाओं ने युवक को पकड़कर पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया था। लेकिन महिलाओं ने बाद में मामला घर का बताकर मुकदमा दर्ज कराने से इनकार कर दिया। इसलिए फ़िलहाल कोई कायमी नहीं की है। यदि शिकायत आएगी तो हम केस जरूर दर्ज करेंगे।
रामकुमार सिंह, थाना प्रभारी, अमोला

