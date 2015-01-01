पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीलेश के परिजन सड़क पर लेटे:एक घंटे तक ट्रैफिक जाम रखा, बोले- सात को छोड़ा, सिर्फ एक को आरोपी बनाया

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
पिछोर थाने के सामने सड़क पर लेटे नीलेश सेन के परिजन।

पिछोर के छिरवाया में 17 साल के नाबालिग नीलेश सेन की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस द्वारा खुलासा कर देने के बाद दूसरे ही दिन नया मोड़ आ गया है। मृतक के परिजन सोमवार की दोपहर पिछोर पहुंच गए और पिछोर थाने के सामने सड़क पर लेटकर एक घंटे के लिए ट्रैफिक जाम लगा दिया। पीड़ित परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया है कि पुलिस ने सिर्फ एक को ही आरोपी बनाया है, जबकि अन्य सात लोगों को छोड़ दिया है। आवेदन लेकर पुलिस ने जांच कर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक छिरवाया गांव में लापता नीलेश सेन की 5 नवंबर को कुएं में लाश मिली थी। विवेचना के बाद पुलिस ने रविवार को नीलेश की हत्या सतेंद्र लोधी द्वारा करने की बात कही। आरोपी को न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया है। लेकिन सोमवार को मृतक नीलेश के परिजन पिछोर पहुंचे और पुलिस थाने के सामने सड़क पर लेटकर ट्रैफिक जाम लगा दिया। एक घंटे के घटनाक्रम के बाद एसडीओपी देवेंद्र सिंह कुशवाह ने आवेदन के आधार पर जांच कराने का आश्वासन दिया, तब जाकर परिजन सड़क से हटे।

सतेंद्र की गिरफ्तारी के बाद हमें धमकाया
परिजनों का कहना है कि सतेंद्र लोधी खेत पर सिंचाई करते वक्त आया और नीलेश सेन को अपने साथ ले गया। नीलेश की लाश मिलने के बाद आरोपी पक्ष के लोग मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधकर हमें धमकाने आए। सतेंद्र की गिरफ्तारी होने के बाद फिर से आकर धमकी दी कि अगर ऊपर शिकायत की तो अभी तो एक मरा है, आप लोगों को भी मार देंगे।

नीलेश की हत्या घर पर हुई, उसकी आंखें फूटी थीं
मृतक के परिजन रमाकांत सेन का कहना है कि नीलेश की हत्या घर के अंदर हुई थी। बाद में लाश कुएं में जाकर फेंक दी। लाश निकली, तब उसकी आंखें फूटी थीं। पैर टूटा था, एक साइड ऐसा लग रहा था जैसे खंडा पटका हो। लाश मिलने से पहले पूछने पर आरोपी की दादी ने भी कहा कि अब तो रोने से कोई काम नहीं होगा, हमारे लड़के ने तुम्हारे बेटे को मार दिया।

