पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नई व्यवस्था:विस्फोटक सामग्री बेचने के अब ऑनलाइन मिलेंगे लायसेंस

शिवपुरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विस्फोटक सामग्री विक्रय के लिए अब ऑनलाइन लाइसेंस मिलेंगे। पहली बार राज्य शासन ने यह दिशा निर्देश जारी किए है। जिसके तहत विस्फोटक सामग्री निर्माण, संधारण, परिवहन, विक्रय और पटाखे विक्रय के लिए एनओसी ऑनलाइन मिलेगी।

अपर मुख्य सचिव, गृह डॉ. राजेश राजौरा ने बताया कि मध्यप्रदेश में व्यवसाय को सुलभ कराने के उद्देश्य से बिजनेस रिफॉर्म और ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस अंतर्गत विस्फोटक अधिनियम में नियम और शर्तों के अंतर्गत आदेश जारी किए गए है। जिसमें ऑनलाइन सेवाओं के लिए नवीन व्यवस्था शुरू की गई है। इसके अंतर्गत सेवाओं को प्राप्त करने के इच्छुक आवेदनकर्ता पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। निर्धारित शुल्क का भुगतान भी ऑनलाइन हो सकेगा।

आवेदनकर्ता को पोर्टल पर जानकारियां स्केन कर अपलोड करना होंगी। पोर्टल के माध्यम से ही निर्धारित शुल्क जमा कर एनओसी भी प्राप्त की जा सकेगी। चिन्हित 19 सेवाओं को प्राप्त करने के लिए आवेदनकर्ता की आयु न्यूनतम 18 वर्ष होनी जरूरी है। न्यायालय द्वारा आपराधिक मामलों में दोष सिद्ध नहीं होना चाहिए। नियमानुसार आवेदन करने पर जिला दण्डाधिकारी द्वारा परीक्षण और अनुशंसा के बाद ऑनलाइन डिजिटल हस्ताक्षरयुक्त एनओसी, अनुज्ञप्ति जारी की जाएगी। अनुज्ञप्ति से संबंधित चिन्हित 19 सेवाओं को एमपीई सर्विस पोर्टल http://services.mp.gov.in के माध्यम से पूर्णतः ऑनलाइन दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें