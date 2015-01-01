पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:कार्तिक कृष्ण अमावस्या को ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में सुबह 4 बजे भगवान महावीर को निर्वाण प्राप्त हुआ था इसलिए जैन समाज कल मनाएगा दीपावली

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • जैन मंदिरों में चढ़ेगा निर्वाण लाडू, जैन मुनि सुव्रत सागर महाराज के सानिध्य में महावीर जिनालय में होगी प्रभु अर्चना

कार्तिक कृष्ण अमावस्या को ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में सुबह 4 बजे भगवान महावीर को निर्वाण प्राप्त हुआ था इसलिए जैन समाज की दीवाली कल यानि रविवार सुबह मनेगी। शुक्रवार को दोपहर बाद अमावस्या का आगमन हुआ हैं और भगवान को ब्रह्म मूहूर्त में निर्वाण हुआ था इस वजह से जैन मंदिरों में यह आयोजन सुबह से होगा।

महावीर जिनालय के अध्यक्ष मोतीचंद जैन और महामंत्री चंद्रसेन जैन ने बताया कि रविवार को सुबह 6 बजे से धार्मिक अनुष्ठान प्रारंभ होंगे और अभिषेक शांतिधारा के बाद सुबह 7.30 बजे भगवान की महा अर्चना होगी। शुक्रवार को महावीर जिनालय ट्रस्ट समिति और वहां के पुजारियों ने मिलकर जैन मुनि सुव्रत सागर महाराज को छत्री जैन मंदिर पहुंचकर श्रीफल भेंट किया और उनके सानिध्य में यह महा अर्चना करने की विनय की।

जिस पर मुनि श्री ने समाज को आशीर्वाद दिया और आयोजन में आने की स्वीकृति दी। चंद्रसेन जैन ने बताया कि धर्मसभा का आयोजन वीर निर्वाणोत्सव के दौरान होगा और फिर निर्वाण लाडू मुनि सुव्रत सागर महाराज की सन्निधि में चढेगा।

चूंकि महावीर निर्वाणोत्सव का पर्व दीपावली के रुप में जैन समाज मनाता है इसलिए सुबह से सभी जैन मंदिर जिनमें छत्री जैन मंदिर, चंद्र प्रभ जिनालय, आदिनाथ जिनालय, पुरानी शिवपुरी सहित सभी जैन मंदिरों में निर्वाण लाडू चढेगा।

व्यवसाय के अनुसार तय करें शुभ लग्न और मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार अपने व्यवसाय के आधार पर दीपावली पूजन का मुहूर्त तय करना चाहिए। सही लग्न और मुहूर्त में पूजन करने से मनोकामना शीघ्र पूरी हाेती है। फैक्टरी, सड़क का काम करने वाले, लोहा से जुड़े कारोबार, ठेकेदार, खदान व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों को कुंभ लग्न में माता लक्ष्मी का पूजन करना चाहिए। मीडिया, वस्त्र व्यापारी, कम्प्यूटर, कॉस्मेटिक व कलाकारों को वृषभ लग्न में पूजन करना चाहिए। किराना व्यापारी, ब्रोकर, शिक्षा, एकाउंट, बैंक, बीमा से जुड़े लोगों को मिथुन लग्न में पूजन करना चाहिए ।

