नई व्यवस्था:बुकिंग नंबर दिखाने के बाद ही दिया जाएगा रसोई गैस सिलेंडर

शिवपुरी5 घंटे पहले
  • रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की रीफिलिंग के लिए देशभर में एक ही नंबर होगी जारी, 1 नवंबर से लागू होग व्यवस्था

अब एक क्लिक पर मोबाइल के जरिए आप अपने सिलेंडर की घर बैठे बुकिंग कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए गैस कंपनी ने एक ऐसा नंबर जारी किया है जो देश भर में एक समान रहेगा। यही नहीं इस नंबर पर बुकिंग के बाद डिलीवरी बॉय जब घर पर सिलेंडर देने आएगा उस समय डीओसी (बुकिंग) नंबर उसे बताना होगा। यदि वह नहीं बताया जाएगा तो फिर आपको सिलेंडर नहीं मिलेगा।

माना जा रहा है कि सिलेंडर की कालाबाजारी रोकने और उपभोक्ता तक सही घर में सिलेंडर पहुंचने की कवायद के चलते यह प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। ग्राहक सुविधा के लिए देश भर में इंडेन एलपीजी रिफिल बुकिंग के लिए एक आम नंबर की शुरूआत की है। पूरे देश के लिए एलपीजी रिफिल के लिए सामान्य बुकिंग नंबर 7718955555 है। यह ग्राहकों के लिए 24 घंटे उपलब्ध रहेगा।

ऐसे कर सकेंगे सिलेंडर बुक: एलपीजी रिफिल बुकिंग के लिए यह सामान्य नंबर - एसएमएस और आईवीआरएस के माध्यम से ग्राहक सुविधा को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। अगर ग्राहक एक टेलीकॉम सर्कल से दूसरे राज्यों में जाते हैं, तो भी उनकी इंडेन रिफिल बुकिंग नंबर एक ही रहेगा।

मोबाइल नंबर पंजीकरण की यह है प्रक्रिया

ग्राहक का नंबर पहले से ही भारतीय रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज है, तो आईवीआरएस 16-अंकों की उपभोक्ता आईडी का संकेत देगा। 16 अंकों की उपभोक्ता आईडी ग्राहक के एलपीजी चालान, कैश मेमो, सब्सक्रिप्शन वाउचर पर अंकित है। ग्राहक द्वारा पुष्टि करने पर, रिफिल बुकिंग स्वीकार कर ली जाएगी।

यदि ग्राहक का मोबाइल नंबर इंडेन रिकॉर्ड में उपलब्ध नहीं है, तो ग्राहकों द्वारा मोबाइल नंबर का पंजीकरण कराना होगा। इसके बाद उसी आईवीआरएस कॉल में प्रमाणीकरण होना चाहिए।

