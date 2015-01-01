पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:पुलिस सहायता केंद्र चौराहे पर रात में चबूतरा बनाया, सीसीटीवी से पहचाने आरोपी

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • करैरा सीएमओ ने दो नामजद सहित तीन पर केस दर्ज कराया, सीसीटीवी से पहचान हुई

नगर के बीचों बीच पुलिस सहायता केंद्र चौराहे पर मूर्ति स्थापित करने के लिए रातों रात चबूतरा बना दिया। मूर्ति स्थापित करने से पहले ही दो लोगों की पहचान हो गई है। पुलिस ने दो लोगों के खिलाफ नामजद सहित तीन अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामला विवेचना में ले लिया है।

नगर परिषद करैरा के सीएमओ दिनेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि पुलिस सहायता केंद्र चौराहे पर विनय मिश्रा, प्रशांत शर्मा निवासी करैरा और तीन अन्य व्यक्तियों ने किसी की प्रतिमा स्थापित करने के लिए अवैध रूप से चबूतरा बना दिया। नगर परिषद करैरा द्वारा निर्मित त्रिकोणीय चबूतरा पर लगभग चार फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा स्थापित करने के लिए अवैध रूप से ईंटों के चबूतरे का निर्माण कर दिया। अगर इन लोगों की मंशा पूरी हो जाती तो करैरा क्षेत्र में सामाजिक, धार्मिक उन्माद की स्थिति पैदा हो सकती थी। चबूतरा निर्माण की घटना सीसीटीवी फुटेज में रिकार्ड है। पुलिस ने विनय मिश्रा, प्रशांत शर्मा सहित तीन अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ धारा 295 क, 511, 447 आईपीसी एवं धारा 223 नगर पालिका अधिनियम में एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे, चबूतरे को तुड़वाया
एसडीओपी कार्यालय के सामने शनिवार-रविवार की दरम्यानी रात चबूतरा बना देने के बाद सुबह जब लोग नींद से जागे तो चर्चाओं का बाजार गरमा गया। तहसीलदार गौरीशंकर बैरवा, नायब तहसीलदार, राजस्व निरीक्षक, पटवारी सहित नपा सीएमओ श्रीवास्तव भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। अवैध रूप से बनाए चबूतरे के संबंध में कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह को सूचना दी गई। कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद चबूतरे को प्रशासन ने तुड़वा दिया है।

पिछोर में तीन अवैध मूर्तियां लगीं, आरोपियों की पहचान तक नहीं
पिछोर अनुविभाग में बाचरौन चौराहे पर वीरांगना रानी अवंतीबाई की अवैध मूर्ति लगी थी। इसके बाद खोड के बडेरा चौराहे पर अंबेडकर मूर्ति औैर फिर पिछोर में चिरौना रोड पर पहाड़ी पर बुद्ध प्रतिमा स्थापित कर दी। तीनों मूर्ति हटाना तो दूर अभी तक आरोपियों की भी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। पिछोर अनुविभाग के पुलिस और प्रशासन को करैरा की घटना से सबक लेना होगा।

