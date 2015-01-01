पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माफिया की मनमानी:माफिया ने सिंध नदी से रेत निकालने स्टॉप डैम के गेट तोड़ेे, तीन दिन में चार फीट पानी बहा

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्टॉप डैम के गेट तोड़ने के बाद उसमें से बहता पानी।
  • कोलारस क्षेत्र के टामकी स्टॉप डैम के दो गेट तोड़ने से दिखने लगी नदी की तलहटी

सिंध नदी से अवैध रेत निकालने के लिए माफिया ने कोलारस क्षेत्र में टामकी स्टॉप डेम के दो गेट तोड़कर फेंक दिए हैं। लगातार पानी बहने से स्टॉप डैम से तीन दिन में करीब चार फीट तक पानी बह गया है। अभी भी स्टॉप डैम से पानी बह रहा है जिससे सिंध नदी में ऊपर की ओर करीब दो किमी हिस्से में दो किमी हिस्से में तलहटी दिखने लगी है। ऐसे में भविष्य में आसपास गांवों में पानी का संकट गहरा सकता है।

भड़ौता और टामकी के पास 4 करोड़ की लागत से दो साल पहले स्टॉप डैम बनाया गया है। इस स्टॉप डैम बनने से आसपास 10-10 किमी क्षेत्र में भूजल स्तर बढ़ा है लेकिन स्टॉप डैम बनने के बाद नदी में 15 से 20 किमी तक पानी भरा रहता है, इसलिए रेत नहीं निकल पा रही है। इसलिए रेत माफिया ने तीन दिन पहले रात के अंधेरे में टामकी स्टॉप डैम के दो गेट तोड़ दिए और दूसरी रात गेट पूरी तरह निकालकर पानी में फेंक दिए। इसके बाद से स्टॉप डैम से लगातार पानी बह रहा है और तीन दिन में स्टॉप डैम 4 फीट तक खाली हो चुका है।

पचावली और साखनौर में रेत का उत्खनन
टामकी स्टॉप डैम के कारण पचावली तक 12 से 15 किमी हिस्से में पानी ठहरा हुआ था। पानी बहा देने से पचावली से साखनौर तक नदी की तलहटी निकल आती है। इसी बीच माफिया सिंध नदी में अवैध रेत उत्खनन करता है। जब से स्टॉप डैम बने हैं, माफिया रेत नहीं निकाल पा रहा था, इसलिए उसने स्टॉप डैम के गेट ही तोड़ दिए।

स्टॉप डैम से आसपास के 100 गांवों में बढ़ा भू-जलस्तर
टामकी स्टॉप डैम के गेट तोड़कर फेंकने देने से नदी में रुका पानी बह रहा है। काेलारस विधायक वीरेंद्र रघुवंशी का कहना है कि उन्होंने जल संसाधन विभाग से बात की है। विभाग के पास चौकीदार की व्यवस्था नहीं है। ऐसे अपनी विधायक निधि से तीन-चार महीनों के लिए चौकीदार रख दिया है। विधायक का कहना है कि किसानों से बातचीत कर निगरानी रखने को कहा है। गेट तोड़ने वालों की जानकारी मिलने पर उन्हें किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं बख्शा जाएगा। स्टॉप डैम बनने से भूजलस्तर बढ़ा है जिससे 100 गांवों का लाभ हुआ है।

कुछ लोग रात में आए और गेट तोड़कर फेंक गए
कुछ लोग रात में आए और स्टॉप डैम दो गेट तोड़कर फेंक गए हैं। इस स्टॉप डैम के बनने के बाद 10 किमी दूर काेलारस बायपास पर हमारे खेत का दस साल से खराब बोरवेल में पानी आ गया। दूसरे किसानों को भी फायदा हुआ है। नदी से लगे खेत में भी 5-6 बोर में 6 लाख रु. खर्च हो गए। पहले स्टॉप डैम बन जाता तो नुकसान बच जाता।
गुरुदयाल तंवर, किसान, टामकी

पानी बहने से नहीं रोका तो स्टॉप डैम खाली हो जाएगा
नदी से अवैध रेत निकालने के लिए माफिया ने टामकी स्टॉप डैम के गेट तोड़कर फेंके हैं। इसकी सूचना जल संसाधन विभाग को दी है। यदि पानी बहने से नहीं रोका तो स्टॉप डैम खाली हो जाएगा। इस स्टॉप डैम से 30-40 गांवों में पानी की समस्या खत्म हो गई है। स्टॉप डैम पर सुरक्षा के लिए चौकीदार की जरूरत है।
कल्याण सिंह दांगी, भासं, कोलारस

एसडीओ और सब इंजीनियर काे भेजा है, गेट दुरुस्त कराएंगे
पहले भी टामकी स्टाॅप डैम के गेट तोड़कर किसी ने फेंक दिए थे। दूसरी जगह से हमने नए गेटाें की व्यवस्था की थी। अब फिर से कोई गेट तोड़ गया है। मौके पर एसडीओ और सब इंजीनियर काे भेजा है। गेट दुरुस्त कराकर पानी रोका जाएगा। पुलिस थाने में आवेदन दे दिया है। पता लगते ही संबंधित के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराएंगे। किसानों से भी हमारा कहना है कि गेट तोड़ने वाले के बारे सूचना दें।
ओपी गुप्ता, कार्यपालन यंत्री, जल संसाधन विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें