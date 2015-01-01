पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना में शादी:बारातियों को सेंट की जगह सेनेटाइजर और स्वागत में मास्क, गुलाब के फूल की जगह दिया जा रहा सुरक्षा मास्क

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शादी समारोह के दौरान कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क बांटते हुए।
  • ताकि शादी की खुशी में कोरोना का दंश न लगे

जून के बाद लगे विराम के बाद मंगलवार से शादियों की शुरुआत हो गई है। कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलाव को देखते हुए जहां प्रशासन ने शादियों की गाइड लाइन तय कर दी है। वहीं आयोजक परिवार भी कोरोना से डरा हुआ है। बच्चों की खुशी की खातिर वह मैरिज गार्डन में शादियों का आयोजन तो कर रहा है लेकिन सावधानी भी बरत रहा है ताकि शादी की खुशी के दौरान कहीं कोरोना का दंश किसी सदस्य को न लगे।

खास बात यह है बारातियों के आने पर जहां गुलाब फूल और इत्र छिड़क कर उनका स्वागत किया जाता था वहीं अब कोरोना से बचाव के लिए गेट पर अतिथि के घुसने से पहले सेंट की जगह सेेनेटाइजर और फूलमाला, गुलाब के फूल की जगह मास्क का वितरण किया जा रहा है। शहर की महल कॉलोनी निवासी समाजसेवी ज्योति-मनोज जैन के बेटे इंजीनियर मोहित की शादी डबरा निवासी अरविंद कुमार जैन की बेटी निपूर्णा से हुई है। मनोज जैन ने बताया कि 24 नवंबर को दिन में शादी इसी वजह से रखी है ताकि दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक अलग-अलग समय में लोग आकर भोजन करें।

इससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी बना रहेगा और लोगों की भीड़ भी एक साथ नहीं आएगी। यही नहीं उन्होंने बेटे की शादी के लिए निकलने वाली बारात भी दिन में ही 100 मीटर के दायरे से मैरिज गार्डन से उठाई ताकि रात के समय मौसम की ठंडक की चपेट में लोग न आएं और सीमित लोगों के बीच यह आयोजन हो सके। जैन समाज के लोगों ने उनके इस सार्थक प्रयास की सराहना की।

कोरोना का डर इसलिए सावधानी बरतने गेट पर ही सेनेटाइजर और मास्क वितरित कराए : आम तौर पर जो अतिथि और बाराती बाहर से आयोजन में शामिल होने मैरिज गार्डन पहुंच रहे हैं। उनके लिए सेनेटाइजर और मास्क की व्यवस्था आयोजक परिवार की ओर से की गई है। जैसे ही मुख्य दरवाजे से वह प्रवेश लेते हैं उनके हाथों को सेनेटाइज करके इक्का दुक्का लोग जिन पर मास्क नहीं है उन्हे मास्क दिए जा रहे हैं।

मैरिज गार्डन संचालक फोन कर बोल रहे- हमारे यहां 500 लोगों की क्षमता है और 250 से अधिक लोग नहीं आ सकते
शादी के दौरान जिस मैरिज गार्डन से शादियों की बुकिंग की गई है। वह आयोजकों को फोन कर कह रहे हैं कि हमारे यहां 500 लोगों की बैठक व्यवस्था है। इसलिए कोरोना काल की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को देखते हुए सिर्फ आधे लोगों को ही आने की अनुमति है। इसलिए डिस्टेंसिंग के चलते यह नियमावली जारी की गई है। आप तय कर लें कि किन लोगों को बुलाना है, लेकिन निर्धारित क्षमता से अधिक लोगों को हम अपने मैरिज गार्डन में अनुमति नहीं देंगे। ताकि प्रशासनिक नियम का पालन और कोरोना से सबका बचाव हो।

