समीक्षा:धर्मस्व विभाग के 5 करोड़ लौटाने, सनघटा डेम का टेंडर न लगने पर मंत्री नाराज, बोलीं- उपयंत्री को सस्पेंड करो, ईई का वेतन काटें

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
आयोजन स्थल पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूटने पर आयोजकों से नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए मंत्री यशोधरा राजे।
  • खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे ने कलेक्ट्रेट में बैठक लेकर अफसरों से शिवपुरी विस के विकास कार्यों की प्रगति पूछी

कलेक्टोरेट में गुरुवार को बैठक में मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने शिवपुरी विधानसभा से संबंधित विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा की। धर्मस्व विभाग के 5 करोड शासन को वापस लौटाने और सनघटा डैम के टेंडर नहीं लग पाने से मंत्री नाराज हो गईं। उन्होंने हाउसिंग बोर्ड के उपयंत्री को निलंबित और जल संसाधन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री का वेतन काटने के निर्देश कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह को दिए हैं।

मंत्री ने मप्र हाउसिंग बोर्ड के उपयंत्री से पूछा कि धर्मस्व विभाग का 5 करोड रुपए शासन को किसके आदेश से वापस भिजवाया। कलेक्टर और मुझे सूचित करना तुम्हे जरुरी नहीं लगा। कितनी मेहनत से हम एक-एक पैसा राज्य शासन से लेकर आते हैं और तुम लापरवाही बरतते हो। मंत्री ने कहा कि कलेक्टर साहब ऐसे लापरवाह अधिकारी को सस्पेंड करो। मंत्री राजे ने कहा कि धर्मस्व विभाग से मैने नवग्रह मंदिर और सत्यनारायण मंदिर के लिए पैसा स्वीकृत कराया। और उसमें से 5 करोड रुपए आप कहते हैं शासन को वापस भेज दिया। मैं पूछती हूं क्यों भेजा। क्या मंदिर निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो गया।

इसके जवाब में हाऊसिंग बोर्ड के सब इंजीनियर पीके जैन बोले कि हमारे पास फंड नहीं है। 5 करोड रुपए शासन को हमने नहीं कलेक्टर साहब के यहां से विभाग को वापस गया है। यह पैसा तब गया जब कांग्रेस सरकार यहां थी। यह सुनकर मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया बोलीं कि इतनी बडी रकम आपने विभाग को वापस भेज दी और मुझे या कलेक्टर को बताना तक उचित नहीं समझा। यह पैसा धर्मस्व विभाग का था, मंदिरों के निर्माण कार्य पर खर्च होना था। आखिर इतनी बढी रकम वापस कैसे हो गई, आप बताइए कलेक्टर साहब? तब कलेक्टर ने कहा यह मेरे समय का मामला नहीं हैं। मैं इसे दिखवा लेता हूं। मंत्री ने सब इंजीनियर पीके जैन को सस्पेंड करने के निर्देश दिए।

कार्यपालन यंत्री बोले- प्रदेश में लिमिट से ज्यादा टेंडर होने पर सनघटा का टेंडर नहीं लगा : मंत्री यशोधरा राजे ने पूछा कि सनघटा परियोजना की क्या स्थिति है, वहां के टेंडर का क्या हुआ। जल संसाधन विभाग के ईई ओपी गुप्ता ने कहा कि वित्त विभाग ने इस पर आपत्ति लगा दी थी। इस कारण टेंडर नहीं लग सका। ईई गुप्ता बोले कि प्रदेश में लिमिट से ज्यादा टेंडर हो गए, इस वजह से यह नहीं हो सका। मंत्री, ईई के इस जबाब से नाराज होकर बोलीं कि तुम लोग कोई भी सूचना और जानकारी अपने वरिष्ठ को समय पर क्यों नहीं देते हो। इसके जवाब में अधिकारी मौन हो गए। कलेक्टर से कहा कि इनका वेतन काटें।

पीएचई ईई बोले-13 वार्ड में पाइप लाइन से अवैध कनेक्शन जोडे, सीवर फ्लो आ रहा: पीएचई ईई एसएल बाथम ने कहा कि शहर के 13 वार्ड में पाइप लाइन से अवैध कनेक्शन नागरिकों ने जोडे लिए हैं जिससे सीवर फ्लो आ रहा। कुछ जगह पाइप कनेक्टिंग का काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है। उसे जल्द पूरा कर लेंगे। जब पूछा कि कितने दिन में आप काम पूरा करेंगे तो उन्होंने 15 दिन का समय मांगा है। मंत्री ने कलेक्टर से इस काम की मॉनीटरिंग करने को कहा। पाइप लाइन का अटकने पर ईई ने कहा कि नपा ने इस प्रोजेक्ट की 5 करोड पस भेज दिए हैं। यदि वह मिल जाएं तो हमारे काम में तेजी आ जाएगी। मंत्री ने इस पर हैरानी जताई।

सड़क बनाने पर देरी, मंत्री बोलीं- पीडब्ल्यूडी कितने समय में इसे पूरा कराएगा, बोर्ड लगाकर अंकित कराए
पीडब्ल्यूडी के कार्यपालन यंत्री बीएस गुर्जर ने शासन से बजट नहीं मिलने पर सडकें समय सीमा में पूरा नहीं होने की बात कही। जवाब से मंत्री संतुष्ट नजर नहीं आईं, बोलीं कि डेढ साल से थीम रोड का काम आप अटकाए हुए हो। आखिर हर बार अडंगा क्यों लगाते हो। उन्होंने पीडब्ल्यूडी के ग्वालियर से आए एसई और अधिकारियों से कहा कि आप इस काम को जल्द पूरा कराइए, थीम रोड का काम पूरा होना मेरा सपना है। जहां रोड का काम पूरा नहीं है वहां पीडब्ल्यूडी साइन बोर्ड लगवाए कि कितने दिन में यह रोड बनेगी और कितना समय इसके लिए लगेगा।

खेल मंत्री ने प्रशासनिक अफसरों से कहा- अवैध कॉलोनियों की सूची तैयार कराइए

  • अवैध कॉलोनियों की सूची तैयार करने प्रशासन से कहा।
  • मुख्य लाइन से अवैध नल कनेक्शन करने वालों पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए।
  • पाइप लाइन से छूटे वार्डों में लाइन जल्द बिछाने को कहा।
  • अंबेडकर नगर और राघवेंद्र नगर की पानी टंकियों 15 दिन में जोड़ने की समय सीमा दी है।
  • प्रधानमंत्री आवास प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 1030 में से बन चुक आवास जल्द आवंटित करने को कहा।
  • घर के बाहर कचरा फेंकने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाने के निर्देश दिए।
  • बाबू क्वार्टर रोड की अधूरी सडक जल्द पूरा करने के नपा सीएमओ को निर्देश दिए।
  • पाइप लाइन पर अब नंबर अंकित होंगे, ताकि लीकेज होने पर जानकारी तुरंत मिल सके।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूटी तो खेल मंत्री आयोजकों से बोलीं- आपको पहले ही बोला था, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखना, ऐसे तो कोरोना बढ़ेगा
माधव चौक पर गुरुवार को माधौ महाराज प्रथम की जयंती का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। यहां सोशल डिस्टेंस टूटते देख यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने आयोजकों से कहा कि मैंने पहले ही आपको कहा था कि कार्यक्रम में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रहे। एेसे तो कोरोना फैलेगा। इसके बाद आयोजन समिति के पदाधिकारी मुन्ना मित्तल ने लोगों को वहां से हटाया और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ वहां खड़े होने की बात कही। इसके बाद खेल मंत्री ने माधव चौक चौराहे पर पहुंची और माधो महाराज प्रथम को गुलाब की माला पहनाकर नमन किया। इस दौरान कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह और एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूटने पर टीआई बादाम सिंह यादव से कहा कि यहां जिस तरह सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूटी है, ऐसा कलेक्ट्रेट में नहीं होना चाहिए।

