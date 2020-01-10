पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:रन्नौद से अगवा नाबालिग दमन और दीव में मिली, पुलिस ने पीछा कर बरामद किया

शिवपुरी13 घंटे पहले
रन्नौद कस्बे से शनिवार की रात अगवा नाबालिग लड़की 900 किमी दूर जाकर दमन और दीव में बरामद हुई है। खास बात यह है कि पुलिस लगातार पीछा करती रही और स्थानीय पुलिस की मदद से नाबालिग को बरामद कर लिया। जबकि अपहरण करके ले जाने वाले बाइक मैकेनिक युवक को भी पकड़ लिया है।

15 साल 5 माह की लड़की 19 सितंबर की रात अचानक घर से गायब हो गई। पिता की रिपोर्ट पर रन्नौद थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपी पर अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर तत्परता दिखाई। मोबाइल टाॅवर लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस पीछा करते हुए 900 किमी दूर मुंबई के नजदीक दमन और दीव पहुंची। यहां एक होटल से नाबालिग को बरामद कर लिया। जबकि उसका अपहरण करके ले गए युवक वहीद खान (19) निवासी रन्नौद को पकड़ लिया है।

दोनों को साथ लेकर पुलिस टीम शिवपुरी के लिए रवाना हो गई है। युवक वहीद खाद रन्नौद में ही बाइक मैकेनिक का काम करता है। पता चला है कि वहीद नाबालिग को विदेश ले जाने की फिराक में था, जहां नाबालिग के संग अनहोनी भी हो सकती थी, लेकिन रन्नौद पुलिस समय रहते सक्रिय हो गई और नाबालिग को सुरक्षित बरामद कर लिया है।

