अभियान:देश में तीन करोड से अधिक जैन, जातिगत जनगणना में दर्ज न होने से आंकड़ा सही नहीं

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • 2 लाख लोगों ने वर्चुअल रैली से जाना कैसे पहुंचेंगे घर-घर में महावीर
  • भारतीय जैन मिलन ने किया वर्चुअल ऑनलाइन आयोजन

हमारी समृद्ध विरासत रही है। इतिहास इसका गवाह है, लेकिन वर्तमान में जो जातिगत आंकड़ा जनगणना में जैन का है वह सही नहीं है, क्योंकि कई लोग अपने गोत्र का नाम साथ लिखते हैं और जनगणना कॉलम में जैन न लिखे होने से हमारी जनसंख्या को बेहद न्यून दिखाया जाता है, जबकि हम हकीकत में तीन करोड़ से अधिक हैं।

भगवान महावीर के जियो और जीने दो के सिद्धांत को दुनिया मानती है इसलिए आवश्यकता इस बात की है कि हम भगवान महावीर के सिद्धांतों को जन -जन तक पहुंचाएं। यही इस आयोजन का उद्देश्य है। यह बात भारतीय जैन मिलन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अतिवीर सुरेश जैन रितुराज ने भारतीय जैन मिलन द्वारा आयोजित की गई ऑनलाइन वर्चुअल रैली को संबोधित कर कही।

रितुराज ने कहा कि भारत में प्रारंभ से लेकर 19वीं शताब्दी तक जैन शासकों का प्रभाव रहा। महारानी अब्बेका चोयटा, सम्राट खारबेल, अमोघवर्ष, चंदेल शासक कुमार पाल, राजा संप्रति, चामुंडराय और चंद्रगुप्त मौर्य आदि जैन शासक भारत में रहे हैं। विडंबना यह है कि अपने देश में जैन के नाम पर राजनीतिक प्रतिनिधित्व लगभग खत्म होता जा रहा है। मानव संस्कृति की जब खोज की गई तो हड़प्पा और मोहन जोड़ो की खुदाई चली जिसमें आराध्य देव आदिनाथ भगवान की मूर्तियां मिलीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि विश्व में शांति के लिए अस्त्र शस्त्र की नहीं वरन भगवान महावीर की अहिंसा की आवश्यकता है इसीलिए भगवान महावीर ने अहिंसा परमो धर्म का संदेश दिया। इस दौरान राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री प्रशासक वीर नरेंद्र जैन राजकमल ने भारतीय जैन मिलन के इतिहास और 19 क्षेत्रों में फैली 1400 शाखाओं की जानकारी दी। राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र कुमार जैन ने शाकाहार, संस्कार और जैन एकता के कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी दी। इस वर्चुअल रैली में देश के 2 लाख से अधिक लोगों ने भागीदारी की।

