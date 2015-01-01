पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिवपुरी का मामला:दो बच्चों की मां दस साल छोटे नाबालिग प्रेमी के संग भागी, दोनों बोले-साथ रहेंगे

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • नाबालिग प्रेमी को लेकर पुलिस को वकील की सलाह लेनी पड़ी

देहात थाना क्षेत्र में 27 साल की दो बच्चों की मां दस साल छोटे नाबालिग प्रेमी के संग घर से भाग गई। पुलिस ने फोन पर संपर्क किया और महिला व नाबालिग प्रेमी शिवपुरी बुलवा लिया। पुलिस के समक्ष बयान दर्ज कराते हुए नाबालिग प्रेमी व बालिग प्रेमिका ने एक-दूसरे के संग पति-पत्नी के रूप में रहना चाहते हैं। लेकिन प्रेमी नाबालिग होने की वजह से पुलिस को मजबूरन बाल कल्याण समिति (सीडब्ल्यूसी) के समक्ष प्रस्तुत करना पड़ा।

टीआई सुनील खेमरिया ने बताया कि 27 साल की बालिग प्रेमिका के पहले से दो बच्चे हैं जिनमें सात साल की बेटी और पांच साल का बेटा है। जबकि नाबालिग प्रेमी की उम्र 17 साल है। मूलत: अशोकनगर के कदवाया क्षेत्र का रहने वाला नाबालिग पिछले एक साल से अपनी मां व बहन के साथ लुधावली क्षेत्र में रहकर कोचिंग कर रहा था। इसी दौरान अपनी उम्र से 10 साल बड़ी दो बच्चों की मां से बातचीत करते हुए कब प्यार हो गया, पता ही नहीं चला। दोनों 27 अक्टूबर को घर छोड़कर भाग गए।

पुलिस ने नाबालिग के गायब होने पर अज्ञात आरोपी पर अपहरण का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया था। पूछताछ में सामने आया कि नाबालिग छात्र पड़ोसी महिला के संग गया है। पति से नंबर लेकर फोन पर संपर्क किया तो बातचीत में दोनों से बातचीत हुई, जिसमें दोनों ने रजामंदी से भागने की बात स्वीकार कर दी। पुलिस के समझाने पर दोनों शिवपुरी लौट आए हैं।

अपने नाबालिग बेटे की प्रेमिका को लेने पहुंचा पिता, पुलिस से बोला- मेरी बहू कहां है?
नाबालिग प्रेमी और शादीशुदा प्रेमिका के मामले की जांच को लेकर देहात थाना पुलिस पहले से उलझन में थी। नाबालिग के पिता ने आकर उलझन और बढ़ा दी। दरअसल हुआ यूं कि नाबालिग को लेने उसका पिता सीडब्ल्यूसी पहुंच गया। फिर अपने नाबालिग बेटे के संग पिता सीधे देहात थाने पहुंचा और पुलिस वालों से पूछने लगा कि मेरी बहू कहां है? पिता भी नाबालिग बेटे के साथ देकर शादीशुदा बहू को घर ले जाने की बात कहता नजर आया।

सोनीपत पहुंचे दोनों, होटल में वेटर की नौकरी करने लगा नाबालिग प्रेमी
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका शिवपुरी लौटे तो पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि दोनों भागकर सोनीपत पहुंच गए थे। शादीशुदा प्रेमिका के संग उसके दोनों बच्चे भी थे। नाबालिग प्रेमी यहां एक आलीशान होटल में वेटर का काम करने लगा। दोनों किराए से कमरा लेकर रहने लगे। प्रेमी ने बताया कि वह पहले भी सोनीपत में होटल में नौकरी कर चुका था।

महिला बोली- आए दिन मारपीट व गालियों की वजह से पति ने खुद परिवार उजाड़ा
महिला का कहना है कि पति आए दिन मारपीट करता और गालियां देता था। नाबालिग से पड़ोसी के नाते पहले सिर्फ बातचीत होती रहती थी। लेकिन पति गालियां देता था कि उससे बात क्यों करती है, उसके संग भाग जा। यह बात प्रेमी को पता चली और इस बात का दु:ख प्रेमी हो हुआ। यहीं से प्यार का बीज अंकुरित हुआ और दोनों भाग गए। पति की गलतियां की वजह से ही उसका परिवार उजड़ गया।

