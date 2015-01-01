पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या या हादसा:मां, बेटे और दामाद की करंट से माैत पेट; पीठ व पैर पर जलने के निशान, हालात ऐसे कि करंट लगाया गया हो

शिवपुरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमरे में जिस हालत में तीनों की लाश मिली, उसमें मनोज अपनी पत्नी नीतू का हाथ थामे हुआ था जबकि आगे की तरफ बगल में मां कमला बाई की लाश पड़ी थी। करंट लगने से मनोज के पैर में घाव हो जाने से खून निकल आया था।
  • पुरानी शिवपुरी शहर के बड़ा लुहारपुरा की घटना, 64 वर्ग फीट के कमरे में मिली तीन लाशेंं

पुरानी शिवपुरी के बड़ा लुहारपुरा में सिर्फ 64 फीट के संकरे कमरे में मां-बेटी और दामाद की लाश पड़ी मिली है। तीनों की मौत करंट लगने से होना बताया जा रहा है। लेकिन घटना स्थल पर हालात कुछ और ही कहानी बयां कर रहे हैं। मां के पेट, बेटी की पीठ और दामाद के पैर में करंट से जलने के निशान हैं। इससे ऐसा लग रहा है कि किसी ने जानबूझकर तीनों को करंट लगाया हो, क्योंकि कमरे में फर्श पर टूटा हुआ तार मिला है, जिसके एक सिरे में प्लग है और दूसरे सिरा खुला हुआ है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक कमला बाई (57) पत्नी काशीराम, नीतू (32) पत्नी मनोज ओझा निवासी बड़ा लुहारपुरा पुरानी शिवपुरी और मनोज (35) पुत्र रामप्रसाद ओझा निवासी नरसिंहगढ़ हाल बड़ा लुहारपुरा पुरानी शिवपुरी की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में करंट लगने से मौत हो गई है। मकान के सकरे कमरे में तीनों की लाश पड़ी मिली है। कमला बाई के पीठ, बेटी नीतू की कमर में रीड की हड्‌डी और दामाद मनोज की दायें पैर में करंट लगने से मौत हुई है। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो लगा कि पहले किसी एक को करंट लगा होगा और एक-दूसरे को बचाने के चक्कर में तीनों की जान गई लेकिन एफएसएल प्रभारी को बुलवाकर तहकीकात कराई तो हालात कुछ और ही बयां करते नजर आए। मामला दुर्घटना और हत्या के बीच झूलता दिख रहा है।

रिटायर्ड लाइनमैन काशीराम बोले- पत्नी दूध देकर गई, खाना लाने की कहकर ऊपर नहीं लौटा दामाद
बिजली कंपनी से रिटायर्ड लाइनमैन काशीराम ओझा ने बताया कि गुरुवार की रात 11 बजे पत्नी कमला बाई दूध देकर गईं थीं। इसके बाद दामाद खाना लेकर आने की कहकर नीचे गया और फिर नहीं लौटा। रात 12 बजे काशीराम ने दामाद को फोन लगाया, लेकिन कॉल रिसीव नहीं हुआ। इंदौर में छोटी बेटी को फोन लगाया तो उसने भी जीजा मनोज काे फोन लगाने का प्रयास किया। बेटी ने कहा कि हो सकता है कि मां की तबियत खराब हो गई और वो अस्पताल चले गए हों।

काशीराम सो गए और शुक्रवार की सुबह 7 बजे जागे, फिर भी कोई दिखाई नहीं दिया। पड़ाेस से भतीजा आया और अंदर कमरे में देखा तो तीनों की लाश पड़ी थी। काशीराम की दो बेटियां हैं। बड़ा दामाद नरसिंहगढ़ से ससुराल शिवपुरी आकर संग रहने लगा था। यहीं पानी के प्लांट पर काम करता था। घटना की रात काशीराम मकान की दूसरी मंजिल के कमरे में थे।

रात 12 बजे से पहले मौत का अनुमान, क्योंकि आवाज देने पर जवाब नहीं आया था
खाना लेकर ऊपर आने की कहर नीचे गया दामाद मनोज जब ऊपर नहीं आया तो रात 12 बजे ससुर काशीराम ने आवाज दी। इसलिए पुलिस को शुरुआती जांच में तीनों की मौत 12 बजे से पहले होने का अनुमान है। वहीं मनोज का फोन न उठना भी संदेह पैदा कर रहा है।

दामाद मनोज घर जमाई बनकर सास-ससुर के घर में रहा रहा था
लाइनमैन काशीराम ओझा चार-पांच साल पहले ही बिजली कंपनी से रिटायर हुए हैं। बेटा नहीं होने पर दामाद घर जमाई बनकर रह रहा था। संपत्ति को लेकर भी सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

64 वर्ग फीट के कमरे में पड़ी थी तीन लाशें
तीनों लाशें महज 64 वर्ग फीट के कमरे में पड़ी हुई थीं। कमरे में पैर रखने तक की जगह नहीं थी। फर्श पर जो तार टूटा पड़ा मिला है, उसका किसी अन्य उपकरण से टूटने का दूसरा सिरा घर में नहीं मिल रहा है। तीनों की मौत का मामला शुरुआती जांच में संदिग्ध नजर आ रहा है। मौके पर मिला सारा सामान जब्त करा दिया है। आगे जांच में स्थिति स्पष्ट हो जाएगी।
डॉ. एचएस बरहादिया, एफएसएल प्रभारी शिवपुरी

ये 2 सवाल बना रहे घटना को संदिग्ध
1. छानबीन के दौरान अंदर कमरे में शॉर्ट सर्किट का तार नहीं मिला लेकिन फर्श पर टूटा पड़ा तार मिला है, उसी से करंट लगने की बात सामने आ रही है। प्लग और दूसरे तरफ से टूटे तार का दूसरा सिरा मकान में कहीं नहीं मिला है। इससे ऐसा लग रहा है कि वह तार बाहर से लाया गया है। इसी वजह से मामला हत्या का लग रहा है।
2. जब दूसरी मंजिल पर कमरे में काशीराम काे उनका दामाद खाना लाने की कहकर गया था। जब वह नहीं आया तो फोन लगाया। लेकिन फोन न उठाने पर यह बताने के लिए इंदौर में छोटी बेटी को फोन किया। वे खुद नीचे जाकर क्यों नहीं देख आए कि अाखिर फोन क्यों नहीं उठाया।

