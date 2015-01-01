पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:मुनि सुब्रत सागर ने शिवपुरी चातुर्मास में संयम व्रतों को देकर दी पुरानी पिच्छी

शिवपुरी2 दिन पहले
जैन मंदिर में हुआ पिच्छी परिवर्तन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन।
  • 2017 में कोलारस चातुर्मास के दौरान प्रवीण और उनके परिवार ने पिच्छिका देने का निवेदन किया

सन् 2017 के चातुर्मास के दौरान तीन साल पहले प्रवीण जैन ने परिवार के साथ जैन संत मुनि सुव्रत सागर महाराज से पुरानी पिच्छिका लेने के लिए श्रीफल समर्पित किया था, लेकिन तब संयम के नियम इतने दृण नहीं थे, लेकिन 2020 का चातुर्मास जब शिवपुरी में हुआ तो जैन मुनि ने रविवार को छत्री जैन मंदिर में आयोजित हुए पिच्छिका महोत्सव के दौरान अन्य पात्रों की जगह प्रवीण को उत्तम पात्र माना और उन्हें अपनी पुरानी पिच्छिका प्रदान की।

रविवार को चातुर्मास निष्ठापन के अवसर पर पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया जिसमें छत्री जैन मंदिर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए जैन मुनि सुव्रत सागर महाराज ने कहा कि जैन संत साल में एक बार चातुर्मास निष्ठापन के बाद पिच्छिका परिवर्तन करते हैं। और पुरानी पिच्छिका को त्याग कर नई पिच्छिका ग्रहण करते हैं। पुरानी पिच्छिका उस दंपत्ति को प्रदान करते हैं जो संयम के व्रतों को अंगीकार करके अपने जीवन को मोक्षमार्ग पर बढ़ाता है। इसके लिए दो दर्जन से अधिक श्रावक-श्राविकाओं ने अपने नियम लिखकर आवेदन जैन मुनि को दिए थे।

जिनमें से जिस श्रावक के नियम सर्वश्रेष्ठ रहे उसे पुरानी पिच्छिका देने का अवसर मिला। प्रवीण जैन ने अब से पहले कोलारस चातुर्मास के दौरान 2017 में निवेदन कर कहा था कि महाराज जी पिच्छिका हमें मिल जाए। तब हमने सहजता से कह दिया था कि कभी शिवपुरी आए तो तुम्हे मौका मिल सकता है। और संयोग देखिए कि इस बार चातुर्मास शिवपुरी हो गया और यहां पिच्छिका परिवर्तन का समय आया तो पुरानी पिच्छिका इन्हें मिल ही गई। इसके साथ ही नई पिच्छिका देने का अवसर अशोक जैन भिंड और इंदर जैन चौधरी परिवार को मिला। धर्मसभा को संबोधित कर जैन मुनि सुव्रत सागर महाराज ने कहा कि मोर पंख इतने पवित्र होते हैं कि ऐसी मान्यता है इससे घर का वास्तुदोष खत्म होता है। इसके घर में होने से निगेटिव एनर्जी बाहर चली जाती है और पॉजिटिव एनर्जी का प्रवेश होता है इसलिए जैन संत इस मोर पिच्छी को अक्सर अपने साथ रखते हैं और निश्चित समय अवधि के बाद इसे त्याग देते हैँ।

सूक्ष्म जीवों की होती है सुरक्षा इसलिए जैन मुनि अपने साथ पिच्छिका रखते हैं: आयोजन में कार्यक्रम का संचालन करते हुए प्रतिष्ठाचार्य ब्रह्मचारी अंशु भैया कोलारस ने कहा कि जैन मुनि इस मोर पंख से निर्मित पिच्छिका को इसलिए साथ रखते हैं ताकि सूक्ष्म से सूक्ष्म जीवों की विराधना न हो कर उनकी रक्षा हो जाए। मोर द्वारा स्वेच्छिक रूप से छोडे गए पंखों को एकत्रित करके यह मयूर पिच्छिका निर्मित की जाती है, जो स्वभाव से न केवल मुलायम होती है वरन यह न पानी से भीगती है और न ही इसके स्पर्श से सूक्ष्म जीवों की हिंसा होती। वरन इसके प्रयोग से जैन संत अपने अहिंसा व्रत का पालन करते हैं।

10 शहरों के प्रतिनिधियों ने आयोजन में शामिल होकर लिया आशीष: इस आयोजन में शामिल होने के लिए आसपास के जैन समाज के लोगों ने भी भागीदारी की। ग्वालियर एडीजे कुलदीप जैन ने कहा कि हम जैन संतों के दर्शन करने जब आते हैं तो इनके दर्शन मात्र से इतनी उर्जा हमारे अंदर समाहित हो जाती है कि हम कई दिन के लिए चार्ज हो जाते हैं। जैन संतों का आचरण, उनकी चर्या हमें नया जीवन देती है और प्रेरणा देती हे कि हम छोटे छोटे नियम उनसे लेकर अपने जीवन को धर्म मार्ग पर आगे ले जाकर संयम के व्रत को अंगीकार करें। आयोजन में कोलारस, बैराड़, पिपरई, नरवर, अकाझिरी, सहित कई जगहों के प्रतिनिधियों ने शामिल होकर धर्मलाभ लिया।

कमलागंज में बनेगा मुनि सुव्रतनाथ का जिनालय, पास की 10 कॉलोनी के वाशिंदों को मिलेगा दर्शन लाभ
दरअसल कोरोना काल में एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान पर जाने के लिए पाबंदी थी और अन्यत्र कॉलोनियों में जाने के लिए परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता था इसीलिए कॉलोनी में रहने वाले श्रावक विजय कुमार राजेश कुमार वोटा के मन में भाव आए कि क्यों न हम कॉलोनी में एक नवीन जिनालय का निर्माण करें ताकि यहां के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों के लिए दर्शन की सुविधा मिले। इसके लिए इस परिवार ने मुनि श्री को श्रीफल भेंट किया और जैन मुनि से आशीर्वाद ग्रहण किया।

तीर्थ के तरह हैं संत
चलते-फिरते तीर्थ की तरह संत होते हैं और इन संतों के आशीष से हम जीवन की सर्वोच्चता को प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। पिच्छी परिवर्तन के दौरान चातुर्मास कलश लेने वाले पुण्यार्जकों को आयोजन समिति की और से कलश भेंट किए गए। और आगामी सानिध्य के लिए चंद्रप्रभ जिनालय समिति ने श्री फल भेंट किया।
नरेश कुमार जैन, ट्रस्टी छत्री जैन मंदिर समिति एवं प्रमुख चातुर्मास समिति

