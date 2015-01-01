पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रयोग:नपा ने माइल स्टोन लगवाए, ताकि जीआरपी लाइन में लीकेज की सूचना पर तुरंत सुधरवाया जा सके

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिलर लगाते हुए नगरपालिका कर्मचारी।
  • मडीखेड़ा से लेकर शिवपुरी बायपास तक 30 किमी के दायरे में हर 200 मीटर पर लगाए जा रहे माइल स्टोन

अब शहर वासियों को मड़ीखेड़ा लाइन से लीकेज होने पर सुधार के लिए दिनों और हफ्तों तक इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। वरन सूचना मिलते ही नपा का अमला लीकेज स्थल पर पहुंचेगा जिसे तुरंत लीकेज जोडकर पाइप लाइन से पानी की सप्लाई उसी दिन हो सकेगी। इसके लिए नगरपालिका द्वारा जीआरपी लाइन के पास मड़ीखेड़ा से लेकर शिवपुरी वायपास तक 30 किमी के दायरे में हर 200 मीटर पर माइल स्टोन लगाए जा रहे हैं।

दरअसल अब से 5 दिन पहले प्रदेश की खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने कलेक्टोरेट में शिवपुरी विकास पर आयोजित बैठक में अधिकारियों से पूछा था कि आखिर क्या कारण है कि लाइन डलने के बाद भी कहीं लीकेज हो जाने पर पता लगाने में समय लग जाता है और लोगों को पानी की सप्लाई रोक दी जाती है। इस पर अधिकारियों ने सुझाव दिया था कि शिवपुरी से मड़ीखेड़ा की दूरी 30 किमी हैं और इसके दायरे में विभाग को लीकेज ढूंढने में ही समय लग जाता है।

ऐसे में यदि हर 100-200 मीटर के दायरे में माइल स्टोन लग जाएं जिनमें संबंधित लाइन का नंबर, शिकायत कर्ता कहां शिकायत करे उस अधिकारी का नंबर, और सबऑर्डिनेट का नंबर भी अंकित हो तो इससे लीकेज की सूचना तुरंत मिलेगी और उस सूचना पर लीकेज दूर करने जाने के लिए नगरपालिका की टीम भी तत्पर रहेगी। इसके बाद खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने नगर पालिका के प्रभारी सीएमओ गोविंद भार्गव को निर्देश देकर कहा कि वह यह काम शुरु कराएं और इसके लिए टाइम लिमिट पूछा तो उन्होंने एक हफ्ते में इस परेशानी को दूर करने माइल स्टोन हर 200 मीटर के दायरे में लगाने की बात कही और मंत्री से मिले निर्देश के बाद अब यह काम शुरु भी हो गया है।

हर एक किलोमीटर में 5 माइल स्टोन जिन पर शिकायत के लिए नंबर है
नगर पालिका के एई सचिन चौहान ने बताया कि शिवपुरी से मड़ीखेड़ा तक लाइन के दो हिस्से हैं। पहला हिस्सा सतनबाड़ा और दूसरा हिस्सा मढ़ीखेड़ा डेम। सतनबाड़ा से लेकर मड़ीखेड़ा की दूरी 15 किमी है और शेष 15 किमी की दूरी सतनबाड़ा से ग्वालियर बायपास तक शिवपुरी में हैं। ऐेसे में कुल 30 किमी की दूरी है और हर 200 मीटर यानि एक किमी में 05 माइल स्टोन हम लगा रहे हें।जिसमें लाइन का नंबर, संबंधित अधिकारी का मोबाइल नंबर और पोल संख्या भी अंकित कर रहे हैं। ताकि पूरा डाटा हमारे पास हो और कोई भी लीकेज देखने पर इसकी सूचना दे सके। जिससे समय पर लीकेज समस्या खत्म हो सके।

अभी 48 घंटे तक लीकेज सुधारने में लग जाते हैं, माइल स्टोन से समस्या खत्म होगी
मडीखेडा से आई पाइप लाइन में अभी परेशानी यह है कि किसी भी वजह से कोई लीकेज लाइन में होता है तो पहले तो उसे नपा का अमला खोजने निकलता हे कि आखिर लीकेज है कहां और फिर पानी लीकेज वाले स्थान को चिन्हित कर जब वह वापस आता है तब तक बहुत देर हो जाती है और शहर में पानी की किल्लत हो जाती है जो 48 घंटे तक बनी रहती है। इस परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए यह सुधार हुआ है जिससे खामी उजागर होते ही उसी दिन नपा अमला उसे लीकेज को खोजकर उसे बंद कर देगा। इससे बडा फायदा यह होगा कि लोगों को 48 घंटे पानी का इंतजार नहीं करना होगा।

माइल स्टोन लगने से यह भी चिह्निंत हो गया कि जगह नपा के अधीन, इसलिए विवाद भी नहीं रहेगा
आम तौर जो लाइन पाइप डालने के लिए बिछी है। उसमें वन विभाग की जमीन भी आ रही थी। उस समय खासा विवाद हुआ था कि आखिर वन विभाग की जमीन पर लाइन के लिए खुदाई कैसे हो सकती है।आखिर में कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद यह लाइन डल सकी थी और लाइन के पास अब हर 200 मीटर में माइल स्टोन लगने से यह जगह भी चिन्हित हो जाएगी कि यह नपा के अधीन है और यहां कोई अन्य काम करने से पहले नपा से संपर्क कर लिया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें