कोरोना का कहर:अब शहर में रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू, जरूरी सेवाओं को छोड़ रविवार को बाजार बंद

शिवपुरी
क्राइसिस ग्रुप की बैठक लेते कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह व एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल।
  • संक्रमित बढ़े तो जिला स्तरीय आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में लिया फैसला

अब रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक शहर में कर्फ्यू रहेगा और आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर रविवार को पूरे दिन दुकानें बंद रहेंगी। यही नहीं, शादी समारोह में यदि 100 लोग शामिल हो रहे हैं तो आयोजक को इसकी अनुमति नहीं लेनी होगी लेकिन यदि 100 से अधिक अतिथि शादी में शामिल हो रहें हैं तो इसकी अनुमति एसडीएम कार्यालय से लेनी अनिवार्य होगी। खास बात यह कि काेराेना काल में पहली बार बारात निकल सकेंगी लेकिन इसका दायरा 100 मीटर से अधिक नहीं होगा। यह निर्णय रविवार की दाेपहर में हुई जिला स्तरीय आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में लिया गया।

कलेक्टोरेट परिसर में आयोजित बैठक में कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह ने सबसे पहले समिति सदस्यों के बीच बेबाकी से कहा कि जब पूरा शहर जलेगा तो मेरा घर भी जलेगा। इसलिए हमें खुद जागरूक होने की जरूरत है। हम खुद अपना ख्याल रखना शुरू करें, दूसरे की चिंता इससे अपने आप हो जाएगी। शहर में नवंबर माह में कोरोना के बढ़ते आंकड़े हमें बता रहे हैं कि हम सब कितने लापरवाह हो गए हैं। कोरोना से बचाव सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनकर ही हो सकता है। यदि हम इतना बचाव करेंगे तो हम अपने शहर और जिले को कोरोना से बचा सकते हैं। इसलिए हर स्तर पर अपने सुझाव दीजिए ताकि हम सब कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई जीत सकें।

लोगों को जागरूक करने की दी गई जिम्मेदारी: व्यापारियों से बात करने के लिए समाजसेवी भरत अग्रवाल, महिलाओं को जागरक करने पीआरओ प्रियंका शर्मा और डिप्टी कलेक्टर शिवांगी और वार्डों में धर्मगुरु जिम्मेदारी निभाएंगे। अभियान चलाने का सुझाव समाजसेवी आलोक इंदौरिया की तरफ से आया था।

जो लोग रात में बेवजह घूमने निकलते हैं वह आएंगे कार्रवाई के दायरे में
नाइट कर्फ्यू:अब रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक शहर में कर्फ्यू रहेगा। एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने बताया कि यह कर्फ्यू इसलिए आवश्यक हैं ताकि लोग सचेत रहें। जो लोग रात में बेवजह घूमने निकलते हैं, वे कार्रवाई के दायरे में आएंगे।

रविवार को बाजार बंद: जब व्यापारियों ने स्वैच्छिक रुप से रविवार को बाजार बंद रखने की बात कही तो तय हुआ कि आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर रविवार को बाजार बंद रहेगा। रविवार को पेट्रोल पंप, दूध डेयरी, मेडिकल स्टोर, नाई की दुकान जैसी आवश्यक वस्तुओं-सेवाओं की दुकानें ही खुलेंगी।

शादी समारोह: पहली बार जिला प्रशासन ने यह निर्णय लिया है कि यदि 100 व्यक्ति शादी में शामिल हो रहे हैं तो उन्हें विवाह समारोह की अनुमति की जरूरत नहीं रहेंगी लेकिन 100 से अधिक अतिथि शामिल हो रहें हैं तो एसडीएम की अनुमति आवश्यक होगी। इसके साथ ही शादी के खाने के काउंटर एक निश्चित दूरी पर लगाने होंगे ताकि भीड़ जमा न हो। विवाह स्थलों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन और मास्क की अनिवार्यता के साथ सैनिटाइजर रखना अनिवार्य होगा। बैंड बाजा साथ ले सकेंगे लेकिन बारात लंबी नहीं होगी। शादी के घर के आसपास 100 मीटर के दायरे में ही सीमित संख्या में बारात निकलने की बात पर सहमति बनी।

मास्क न लगाने पर 100 रुपए जुर्माना: घर से बाहर निकलने पर मास्क लगाने की अनिवार्यता रहेगी। इस संबंध में चालान बढाने या घटाने के सुझाव समिति सदस्यों से लिए तो सदस्यों में से कुछ ने फाइन बढ़ाने तो कुछ ने कम करने की बात कही। अंत में निर्णय यह हुआ कि पहले की तरह 100 रुपए ही जुर्माना रखा जाए।

