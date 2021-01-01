पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:एक जिला एक उत्पाद में बदरवास की जैकेट शामिल, सरकार करेगी ब्रांडिंग, दोगुना बढ़ेगा रोजगार

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बदरवास नगर सहित गांव-गांव में फैला जैकेट सिलने का काम चल रहा, घर बैठे महिलाओं को मिल रहा रोजगार और हो रही आमदनी

एक जिला एक उत्पाद योजना के तहत जिला प्रशासन ने शिवपुरी जिले से प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजे थे, जिसमें बदरवास की जैकेट को प्राथमिकता के साथ शामिल कर लिया है। जैकेट कारोबार के विस्तार को अब प्रदेश सरकार बढ़ावा दिलाएगी। जैकेट बनाने की शुरूआत बदरवास नगर से हुई और आज गांव-गांव में जैकेट सिलने काम किया जा रहा है।

खास बात यह है कि जैकेट कारोबार से महिलाओं को सबसे ज्यादा रोजगार मिल रहा है। घर बैठे काम मिलने से महिलाओं की आमदनी बढ़ रही है। प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा बदरवास के जैकेट कारोबार को एक जिला एक उत्पाद में शामिल कर लेने से इसकी ब्रांडिंग बेहतर ढंग से हो सकेगी। जैकेट की मांग बढ़ती है तो निश्चित तौर पर पहले से अधिक लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध होगा। कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह ने जिले में घूमकर अन्य उत्पादों की जानकारी ली और इसमें बदरवास के जैकेट कारोबार को भी शामिल कर प्रस्ताव बनाकर शासन को भेजा था।

शासन-प्रशासन अब जैकेट कारोबार को विस्तार दिलाने में सहयोग करेगा। खास बात यह है कि प्रशासन आजीविका मिशन के माध्यम से स्व सहायता समूहों की ज्यादा से ज्यादा महिलाओं को जैकेट कारोबार से जोड़ने की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके लिए उन्हें आर्थिक मदद भी मुहैया कराई जा रही है।

18 साल पहले 50-60 जैकेट बनाने से कारोबार की शुरूआत हुई: अग्रवाल
हमने बदरवास में 10 हजार रु. का लोन लेकर साल 1979 में रेडिमेड कपड़ा सिलने के काम की शुरूआत की थी। उत्तर प्रदेश के फेरीवालों की मांग पर साल 2002 में 50-60 जैकेट सिलना शुरू किया। जैसे-जैसे मांग बढ़ती गई, जैकेट कारोबार बढ़ता गया। आज बदरवास में 50-60 व्यापारी जैकेट बनवाने का काम कर रहे हैं।

गांव-गांव महिलाएं कटा हुआ कपड़ा ले जाती हैं और जैकेट सिलकर देती हैं। 4 से 5 हजार श्रमिकों को रोजगार मिल रहा है। एक जिला एक उत्पादन में जैकेट कारोबार शामिल होने से पहले से अधिक लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध हो सकेगा।- रमेश अग्रवाल, जैकेट कारोबारी, बदरवास, शिवपुरी

टमाटर, मूंगफली और धान का उत्पादन भी अधिक
बदरवास में जैकेट कारोबार के अलावा जिले में किसान टमाटर का उत्पादन भी बड़ी तादाद में ले रहे हैं। टमाटर के लिए प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट भी लगाने की तैयारी उद्यानिकी विभाग द्वारा की जा रही है। इसे भी एक जिला एक उत्पाद में शामिल किया है। इसके अलावा करैरा क्षेत्र में मूंगफली और नरवर क्षेत्र में धान का काफी उत्पादन होता है।

प्रदेश के साथ देश और विदेश में भी आ रही मांग
बदरवास का जैकेट कारोबार प्रदेश से पूरे देश में फैल गया है। बाहर के थोक रेडीमेड कपड़ा व्यापारी बदरवास में आकर जैकेट खरीदकर अपने प्रदेशों में ले जाकर बेचते हैं। बदरवास की जैकेट की नेपाल में भी डिमांड है। यदि सबकुछ ठीक रहा तो अन्य देशों में भी बदरवास की जैकेट पहुंचाई जा सकती है।

