सायबर शिक्षा:प्रदेश में पहली बार सायबर सुरक्षा व जागरूकता के लिए ऑनलाइन कोर्स

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 9वीं से 12वीं तक के छात्र -छात्राएं शामिल हो सकते हैं, प्रमाण-पत्र भी मिलेगा

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार पहली बार छात्र और छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन सायबर क्राइम से जुड़ा कोर्स शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें सायबर क्राइम से सुरक्षा और सायबर सुरक्षा जागरूकता संबंधी पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए छात्र को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्रों का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा, जिसमें कुल 30 प्रश्न होंगे। इसमें 9वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक के बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा।

उन्हें 90 अंकों में से पास होने के लिए 40% अंक लाना जरूरी होगा। पास होने वाले बच्चों को एक सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाएगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की 31 दिसंबर तक क्लास ऑनलाइन चलेगी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग और एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड (mpcon) द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ शनिवार दोपहर श्यामला हिल्स स्थित राजीव गांधी भवन में कर दिया गया। हालांकि इसमें न तो मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार और न ही स्कूल शिक्षा से जुड़ा कोई बड़ा अधिकारी शामिल हुआ। पहले इसमें मंत्री समेत अन्य अधिकारियों को शामिल होना था, लेकिन वे शामिल नहींं हुए।

यह पढ़ाया जाएगा
{सायबर स्पेस में होने वाले अपराध एवं उनसे बचाव की जानकारी {सायबर क्राइम एवं प्रकार {सायबर कानून एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी अधिनियम {सायबर शिष्टाचार, कंप्यूटर और मोबाइल का सुरक्षित उपयोग {इंटरनेट एवं ई-कॉमर्स सेवाओं का सुरक्षित उपयोग {सायबर अटैक एवं उनके बचाव के तरीके {ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के लिए सुरक्षा उपाय {सोशल मीडिया का सुरक्षित उपयोग {बच्चों के विरुद्ध होने वाले सायबर क्राइम {ऑनलाइन यौन शोषण के अपराध की जानकारी और रोकथाम

ऐसे ले सकते हैं हिस्सा, प्रमाणपत्र भी मिलेगा

  • पंजीयन या रजिस्ट्रेशन: छात्र mpcon की वेबसाइट mpced.mpconsutancy.org सायबर सिक्योरिटी अवेयरनेस टेस्ट पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। भाग लेने के लिए कोई भी शुल्क नहींं है। छात्रों को 31 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।
  • परीक्षा का तरीका: ऑनलाइन परीक्षा घर या स्कूल के कंप्यूटर या स्मार्टफोन के माध्यम से दी जा सकती है।
  • पाठ्य सामग्री: पढ़ाई के लिए पाठ्य सामग्री निशुल्क रहेगी। यह वेबसाइट पर छात्र के एकाउंट से डाउनलोड की जा सकेगी।
  • परीक्षा का विवरण: कुल 30 प्रश्न रहेंगे। 30 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। इसमें 90 अंक का टोटल प्रश्नपत्र होगा। इसमें से 40% अंक लाना अनिवार्य है।
  • प्रमाण पत्र: पास होने वाले छात्र को एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा ही प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसे एमपीकॉन की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सके।
