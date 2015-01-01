पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश:रिक्त सीएमओ पद पर आरआई और आरएसआई को ही दिया जा सकता है प्रभार

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • 8 में से 5 नगरीय निकायों में सीएमओ का प्रभार बाबुओं के पास, अधिकार न होने से विकास ठप

जिले में आठ नगरीय निकाय हैं। उनमें से 7 नगरीय निकायों में प्रभारी सीएमओ की पदस्थापना है। खास बात यह है कि हाईकोर्ट के स्पष्ट निर्देश हैं कि रिक्त सीएमओ पद पर आरआई और आरएसआई को ही पदस्थापना मिले। लेकिन जिले 5 निकायों में बाबुओं (लिपिकीय संवर्ग) को सीएमओ का प्रभार दिया गया है। यही नहीं तीन नए नगरीय निकाय पोहरी, मंगरोनी और रन्नौद का गजट नोटिफिकेशन तो शासन ने जारी कर दिया है और यहां वार्डों के आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया भी पूरी हो गई है, लेकिन आज तक यहां सीएमओ पदस्थ नहीं हो सके हैं।

हाईकोर्ट के हैं स्पष्ट निर्देश
जबलपुर और इंदौर हाईकोर्ट के स्पष्ट दिशा निर्देश हैं कि नगरीय निकाय में सीएमओ के न होने पर यदि किसी दूसरे अधिकारी को सीएमओ का प्रभार देना हो तो वह आरआई और आरएसआई से नीचे पद पर नहीं होना चाहिए। लेकिन जिले के नगरीय निकायों में हालात इसके उलट हैं। यहां बाबुओं को ही सीएमओ का प्रभार सौंप दिया गया है। बता दें कि प्रभारी सीएमओ पर वित्तीय प्रभार नहीं होते। प्रभारी सीएमओ नीतिगत निर्णय लेने में सक्षम नहीं। प्रभारी सीएमओ को महज चालू कार्यभार दिया जाता है, जिससे नगरीय निकाय के संचालन में परेशानी होती है।

शिवपुरी, करैरा, कोलारस, बदरवास और बैराड़ में कामचलाऊ सीएमओ

1. करैरा में बाबू दिनेश श्रीवास्तव को बनाया प्रभारी सीएमओ करैरा नगरीय निकाय में दिनेश श्रीवास्तव जो लिपिकीय संवर्ग से हैं उन पर सीएमओ का प्रभार है। यहां शासन ने उन्हें पहले मूल पद पर भेजा था, लेकिन नए सीएमओ की पदस्थापना नहीं होने से यहां प्रभार में अभी भी लिपिकीय संवर्ग के दिनेश श्रीवास्तव पर ही सीएमओ का प्रभार है।

2. नरवर नगरीय निकाय में आरएसआई प्रीतम मांझी पर सीएमओ का प्रभार
नरवर नगरीय निकाय में सीएमओ का प्रभार रेवेन्यू सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रीतम मांझी पर प्रभार है। शासन ने उन्हें पहले मूल पद पर भेजा था, लेकिन नए सीएमओ की पदस्थापना नहीं होने से यहां प्रभार में अभी भी रेवन्यू सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रीतम मांझी पर ही है।

3. बदरवास में आरआई फिर भी एकाउंटेंट विजय गोयल पर है प्रभार
बदरवास नगरीय निकाल में आर आई सौरभ गौड की पदस्थापना पहले प्रभारी सीएमओ बदरवास के रुप में थी। लेकिन पिछले तीन महीनों से सीएमओ का प्रभार उनके अधीनस्थ एकाउंटेंट रहे विजय गोयल को दे दिया गया है। जिसके चलते आरआई सौरभ गौड वहां पदस्थ हैं लेकिन प्रभार आज भी एकाउंटेंट के पास है।

4. खनियांधाना के सीएमओ विनय भट्ट पर पिछोर का अतिरिक्त प्रभार
खनियांधाना के सीएमओ विनय भट्ट हैं, वह राज्य शासन द्वारा नियुक्त सीएमओ हैं लेकिन विनय भट्ट पर ही नगरीय निकाय खनियांधाना के साथ पिछोर का अतिरिक्त प्रभार है। इस वजह से उन्हें एक नहीं दो नगरीय निकायों का दायित्व निभाना पड़ता है।
5. सीएमओ केके पटेरिया के स्थानांतरण के बाद यहां का प्रभार एचओ पर
नगर पालिका शिवपुरी में मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी रहे केके पटेरिया सितंबर माह में शिवपुरी से स्थानांतरण हो गया। वर्तमान में केके पटेरिया चंदेरी में मुख्य नगर पालिका अिधकारी हैं। इनके जाने के बाद नगरपालिका शिवपुरी का प्रभार स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी गोविंद भार्गव को दिया गया है।

6. बैराड़ में सीएमओ का प्रभार डूडा के प्रभारी मधुसूदन श्रीवास्तव पर
बैराड़ नगरीय निकाय में मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी के सेवानिवृत हो जाने के बाद यहां का प्रभार डूडा के प्रभारी मधुसूदन श्रीवास्तव को सीएमओ का प्रभार दिया गया। अब वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से बैराड़ के प्रभारी सीएमओ हैं।
7. कोलारस में लिपिकीय संवर्ग के रमेश भार्गव पर है सीएमओ का प्रभार
कोलारस नगरीय निकाय में संयुक्त संचालक ग्वालियर के निर्देश पर लिपिकीय संवर्ग के कर्मचारी रमेश भार्गव को मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी का प्रभार है। यहां पदस्थ मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी प्रियंका सिंह का अगस्त में कोलारस से स्थानांतरण हो गया था। मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी का स्थानांतरण होने के बाद यहां संयुक्त संचालक ग्वालियर के निर्देश पर रमेश भार्गव पर मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी का प्रभार है। जबकि इनकी मूल पदस्थापना नगर परिषद करैरा में हैं और वे कोलारस नगरीय निकाय के प्रभारी नगर पालिका अधिकारी के रूप में कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में यहां प्रभारी अधिकारी होने के कारण क्षेत्र में विकाय कार्य भी नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

नई नगर पंचायतों का गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी पर यहां अभी मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी ही पदस्थापना नहीं
जिले में 3 नई नगर पंचायतों का गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी हो गया है। लेकिन यहां अभी तक सीएमओ की पदस्थापना नहीं हुई है। जिले के पोहरी, मंगरोनी और रन्नौद में नगर पंचायतों के गठन के साथ वार्डों का आरक्षण भी पूरा हो गया है, लेकिन यहां अभी तक राज्य शासन ने सीएमओ की पदस्थापना नहीं की है।

यह तो शासन के अधीन है कि कहां कौन सीएमओ रहेगा
मेरी मूल पदस्थापना तो डूडा में परियोजना अधिकारी की है। मुझे बैराड़ नगरीय निकाय के सीएमओ का प्रभार मिला है। इसलिए वहां का काम भी देख रहा हूं। यह तो राज्य शासन के अधीन है कि कहां कौन सीएमओ रहेगा। हम दोनों जगह अपनी जिम्मेदारी से काम कर रहे हैं।
मधु श्रीवास्तव, प्रभारी सीएमओ नगरीय निकाय बैराड़

