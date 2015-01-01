पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलर्ट:संचालक मान्यता नवीनीकरण आज करा लें, चूके तो स्कूल बंद होने का खतरा

शिवपुरी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निजी स्कूल संचालकों के लिए मान्यता आवेदन करने का आज अंतिम दिन हैं। यदि बुधवार को वह मान्यता के नवीनीकरण से चूके तो फिर उनके स्कूल बंद होने का खतरा बढ़ जाएगा और इसकी सारी जवाबदारी स्कूल प्रबंधन की होगी।

दरअसल कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण स्कूल संचालकों की समस्याओं के दृष्टिगत वर्ष 2021-2022 में नवीन मान्यता तथा नवीनीकरण के लिए एमपी ऑनलाइन के मान्यता पोर्टल पर आवेदन किए जाने की आखिरी तारीख 18 नवंबर निर्धारित की गई है। इस संबंध में पूर्व में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को शिक्षा विभाग ने निर्देश जारी किए थे। 18 नवंबर तक यह प्रक्रिया हो जाने के बाद 8 दिसंबर तक संबंधित जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी द्वारा गठित दल द्वारा किए गए निरीक्षण उपरांत अपनी अनुशंसा सहित प्रतिवेदन संभागीय संयुक्त संचालक को भेजा जाएगा। इसके पश्चात 31 दिसंबर तक संभागीय संयुक्त संचालक द्वारा नवीन मान्यता प्रकरणों, नवीनीकरण प्रकरणों में निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

28 फरवरी 2021 तक आयुक्त लोक शिक्षण द्वारा नवीन मान्यता और मान्यता नवीनीकरण के प्रकरणों में ऑनलाइन प्राप्त प्रथम अपील के निराकरण की अवधि निर्धारित है। 16 मार्च तक जिन संस्थाओं के आवेदन आयुक्त लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय, मप्र स्तर पर निरस्त हुए हैं, उनके द्वारा मान्यता समिति को ऑनलाइन द्वितीय अपील की अवधि रहेगी। जबकि 15 अप्रैल तक मान्यता समिति द्वारा नवीन मान्यता और मान्यता नवीनीकरण के प्रकरणों में ऑनलाइन प्राप्त द्वितीय अपील के निराकरण की अवधि तथा मान्यता प्राप्त होने के बाद मंडल द्वारा निर्धारित तिथि तक संस्था द्वारा संबद्धता शुल्क जमा किए जाने पर माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा संबद्धता दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें