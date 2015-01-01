पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरराष्ट्रीय विज्ञान मेला:शिवपुरी के पंकज करेंगे प्रतिनिधित्व; विश्व रैंकिंग में उन्हें 28 वी रैंकिंग मिली

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
पंकज जालौन
  • मेंटल स्ट्रेस इन टीन्स विषय पर 2 साल के शोध के बाद मिली कक्षा 10 के छात्र पंकज को सफलता

अंतरराष्ट्रीय विज्ञान मेले में शिवपुरी के छात्र पंकज जालौन भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। मेंटल स्ट्रेस इन टीन्स विषय पर 2 साल के शोध के बाद रखी गई थीसिस के चलते उन्हें यह पात्रता हासिल हुई है। अब वह दक्षिण अफ्रीका में आयोजित होने वाले अंतरराष्ट्रीय विज्ञान मेले में मई 2021 में शामिल होंगे। विश्व रैंकिंग में उन्हें 28 वी रैंकिंग हासिल हुई है।

सरस्वती विद्यापीठ के कक्षा 10 में अध्ययनरत छात्र पंकज जालौन ने बताया कि पिछले दो सालों से वह लगातार शोध कर रहे हैं जिसमें टीनएज के दौरान किस तरह से छात्रों का मानसिक संतुलन बिगड़ता है। उस पर तर्क प्रस्तुत किए और थीसिस सब्मिट की। इसके बाद उन्हें यह सफलता हासिल हुई है। इस विज्ञान समारोह में विश्व के 10 देश भारत, साउथ अफ्रीका, ताइवान, वियतनाम, मलेशिया, ईरान, तुर्की, जम्बिया, ट्यूनीशिया, बोस्निया एंड हरजोगविनिया के प्रतिभागियों ने सहभागिता की जिसमें भारत की ओर से पंकज जालौन पुत्र रामअवतार जालौन प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे।

भारत में विज्ञान समारोह फाउंडेशन फोर ग्लोबल साइंस इनिसिएटिव विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के तत्वावधान में आयोजित किया गया। पंकज ने इस कार्य में आचार्य महेन्द्र अहिरवार के मार्गदर्शन में प्रतियोगिता में सहभागिता कर भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व किया और विश्व में 28वीं रैंक प्राप्त की। इस अवसर पर विद्यालय के प्रबंधक ज्ञान सिंह कौरव, प्राचार्य पवन शर्मा सहित आचार्य परिवार ने पंकज की इस उपलब्धि को सराहा। पंकज को डॉ अंकित कोटिया, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर पंजाब, डॉ तन्वी जैसवाल साइकोलॉजिस्ट, डॉ नितेश चंदेल, बॉबी यादव, पीयूष पाठक डायरेक्टर एफ जी एस आई से मार्गदर्शन लिया। जिसमें वह पूरे विश्व में 28 नंबर पर रहे। अब वह दक्षिण अफ्रीका में आयोजित होने वाले अंतर्राष्ट्रीय विज्ञान मेले में मई 2021 में शामिल होंगे।

ऑनलाइन पॉवर पॉइंट प्रजेंटेशन से बताया, कैसे बच्चे गलत आदतों में आकर मानसिक तनाव में आते हैं
छात्र पंकज जालौन ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन पॉवर पॉइंट प्रजेंटेशन से बताया कि कैसे बच्चे मानसिक तनाव में आता है। इसके उदाहरण और फैक्ट्स का प्रदर्शन किया। जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि किस तरह आजकल माता-पिता जॉब में रहते हैँ और बच्चे एकाकी हो जाते हैं और फिर वह मोबाइल को अपना सहारा बनाकर कैसे उससे गलत आदतों में पढ़कर तनाव ग्रसित हो जाते हैं।

माता पिता के समय न देने से बच्चे गलत संगत में आ जाते हैं और वह नशेलची बनने के साथ डिप्रेशन में चले जाते हैं और आत्महत्या तक करने का कदम उठा लेते हैं। इसलिए माता पिता को अपने बच्चों को पढ़ाते समय फोर्स नहीं करना चाहिए और प्यार से समझाकर उनके लिए समय देना चाहिए। ताकि वह एकाकी न रहें। अब विश्व स्तर पर आयोजित होने वाले सेमीनार में वह मई 2021 में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे।

