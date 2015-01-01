पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:सफाई ना होने से पाइप लाइन चोक, नाले का गंदा पानी सड़कों पर, बदबू से परेशानी

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 48 घंटे बाद भी नगरपालिका अमला नहीं खोज सका खामी
  • मुख्य मार्ग एबी रोड पर एक तरफ का रास्ता पहले से बंद था, अब दूसरे तरफ का रास्ता भी आधा बंद

48 घंटे बाद भी नगरपालिका का अमला वह ब्लॉकेज नहीं ढूंढ सका जिसकी वजह से लोग पिछले 2 दिन से गंदगी से परेशान हैं। शहर के मुख्य मार्ग ए बी रोड पर बसे कमलागंज में बाबू क्वार्टर रोड की पुलिया के पहले नाला चौक होने से न केवल सड़क पर सीवर बहकर निकल आया है वरन गंदगी का तालाब यहां बन गया है जिस वजह से लोग न तो अपने घर के अंदर रह पा रहे और न ही दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों का संचालन कर पा रहे।

इस संबंध में सीएमओ गोविंद भार्गव का कहना है कि पीएचई की पाइप लाइन डलने के बाद यहां से निकली मिटटी और डस्ट ज्वाइंट पाइप लाइन में फंस गई है और इसी वजह से यह ब्लॉकेज आया जिससे सडक पर मलवा बिखरा। हम इसे हटाने का जल्द प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

दरअसल पिछले 2 दिन यानि गुरुवार शाम से कमलागंज के रहवासी नालियों से सड़क पर बिखर कर आ रही गंदगी से परेशान हैं। यह गंदगी इतनी प्रचुर मात्रा में है कि न तो यहां के रहवासी अपने घरों में रह पा रहे हैं और न ही यहां बनी दुकानों को दुकानदार वहां बैठ पा रहे।

अत्यधिक दुर्गंध और गंदा पानी सड़कों पर आ जाने से यहां के लोगों की हालत बदतर हो गई है। इसकी शिकायत जब वार्ड के वाशिंदों ने नगरपालिका सीएमओ गोविंद भार्गव से की तो उन्होंने पूरे अमले को शुक्रवार को वहां भेजा। नपा अमले ने दिन भर ब्लॉकेज खोलने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वह उसे खोजने में नाकाम रहे। इसके बाद बडी मोटर को बुलाकर सडक के गंदे पानी को अलग बहाया गया।

बाबू क्वार्टर के पास गंदा पानी जमा
शहर के अंदर से गुजरे इस एबी रोड पर वाहनों का जाम इसलिए लगना शुरु हो गया क्योंकि एक तरफ का रास्ता बंद कर दिया था और यहां गड्‌ढा खोदकर पानी निकासी के लिए ज्वाइंट से देखा जा रहा था। लेकिन पूरे गड्ढे से मलबा समेटने के बाद भी पाइप का ब्लॉकेज खत्म नहीं हुआ बाबू क्वार्टर के साइड में बनी दुकानों के आगे गंदा जमा शनिवार को भी रहा जिससे वहां लोगों को परेशानी हुई।

सीएमओ मौके पर, नतीजा सिफर
शनिवार को दूसरे दिन फिर अल सुबह से सीएमओ मौके पर पहुंचे और सफाई अभियान देखा लेकिन शाम होने तक नतीजा सिफर रहा। नगरपालिका की टीम यह देखने में नाकाम रही कि आखिर ब्लॉकेज आ कहां गया और इसलिए एबी रोड के दूसरे तरफ भी गड्‌ढा खोदकर वहां से पानी निकासी की कोशिश हुई पर सफल नहीं हो सकी।

फायर ब्रिगेड के प्रेशर से भी नहीं निकला ब्लाकेज
ब्लॉकेज हटाने के लिए पानी के प्रेशर देने फायर ब्रिगेड का अमला भी मौके पर पहुंचा। पर प्रेशर मशीन से धीमा होने और स्ट्रांग ब्लॉकेज होने के चलते कुछ काम नहीं बन सका। एक बांस के लंबे पाइप और लंबी छड़ों के जाल से ब्लॉकेज हटाने का काम चला पर सफल न हो सका।

लोग बीमार हो जाएंगे
^मैं एक डॉक्टर हूं और दावे के साथ कह सकता हूं कि यदि 24 घंटे और यहां सफाई नहीं हुई तो यहां के लोग बीमार होकर अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की कगार पर पहुंच जाएंगे।
डॉ वीरेंद्र गुप्ता,पूर्व अध्यक्ष भारत विकास परिषद, निवासी कमलागंज

ग्राहक नहीं आ पा रहे

^कल सडक का कुछ पानी तो निकला लेकिन हमारी सुध नहीं ली गई। सड़क पर इतनी गंदगी है कि दुकान पर न तो ग्राहक आ रहे और न ही दुकानदार दुकानों पर खुद बैठ पा रहे।
देवेश राठौर, निवासी कमलागंज, संचालक दूध डेयरी

लाइन में मलबा फंसा

देखिए यहां पीएचई ने पाइप लाइन बिछाई है और इसके बाद यहां के निकले मलबे को ज्वाइंट पाइप में फंस जाने की वजह से ब्लॉकेज आ गया। हमारा सफाई अमला कल भी उसे ढूंढ रहा था और आज भी पूरे समय प्रयासरत रहा। लगभग सफाई हो चुकी है पर जिस हिस्से में ब्लॉकेज है उसे हम निकालने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।
गोविंद भार्गव, सीएमओ नपा, शिवपुरी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें