खेल:हॉकी की नर्सरी के लिए खिलाड़ियों ने दिया ट्रायल

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • शिवपुरी स्टेडियम पर दो दिन चला ट्रायल, दो टीमों में 20-20 बालक-बालिका खिलाड़ियों का चयन होगा

हाॅकी खेल को बढ़ावा देने के लिए जिले में संचालित हाॅकी फीडर सेंटर की दो दिवसीय चयन ट्रायल 23 और 24 नवंबर को माधवराव सिंधिया जिला खेल परिसर के नवीन हाॅकी एस्ट्रोटर्फ मैदान पर ली गई। हाॅकी फीडर सेंटर के लिए 80 खिलाड़ियों ने दिया ट्रायल में हिस्सा लिया। अब मेरिट सूची जारी होगी जिसमें 40 खिलाड़ियों का चयन होना है। संभागीय खेल और युवा कल्याण अधिकारी एमके धौलपुरी ने बताया कि हाॅकी चयन ट्रायल में शामिल हुए बालक व बालिका खिलाड़ियों की प्रवीणता सूची तैयार की जाएगी, जिसके आधार पर 20 बालक, 20 बालिका खिलाड़ियों को हाॅकी फीडर सेंटर के लिए चयनित किया जाएगा। दो दिवसीय चयन ट्रायल के दौरान जिले के हाॅकी खेल में रुचि रखने वाले बच्चों ने बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लिया। बता दें कि हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की नई टीम बनाने के लिए चयन प्रकिया सभी जिलों में आयोजित की जा रही है।

खिलाड़ी लगन और मेहनत के साथ खेलें: एसपी
चयन ट्रायल के दौरान पुलिस अधीक्षक शिवपुरी राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने सभी बालक व बालिका खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि खिलाड़ियों को खेल के प्रति लगन और मेहनत के साथ खेलना चाहिए। इसी से खेल में निखार आएगा और श्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी के रूप में उभर सकेंगे। चयन ट्रायल में जिला हाॅकी संघ के पदाधिकारी तथा हाॅकी के वरिष्ठ खिलाड़ी, शिक्षा विभाग के पीटीआई एवं खेल विभाग के प्रशिक्षक व कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

फिजिकल एवं स्किल टेस्ट के तहत ये गतिविधियां कराईं
चयन ट्रायल में खिलाड़ियों का फिजिकल टेस्ट में स्पीड टेस्ट 30 मीटर फ्लाइंग रन, स्पीड इंडोरेंस 600 मीटर, इंडोरेंस बीप टेस्ट, एक्सप्लोसिव स्ट्रेंथ 1 मिनट, सीटअप, एजीलिटी शटल रन, फ्लेक्सिब्लिटी सिट इन रिज, हाँकी स्किल टेस्ट में-डिबलिंग, हिटिंग, स्टोपिंग, स्कूप, अटैक, डिफेंस आदि को शामिल किया है। चयन ट्रायल के दौरान खिलाड़ियों की फिजिकल एवं स्किल टेस्ट के प्रदर्शन के आधार पर मेरिट सूची तैयार कर फीडर सेंटर के लिए चयन किया जाएगा।

