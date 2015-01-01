पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जंगल में पुलिस ने दी दबिश, डकैत प्रहलाद गुर्जर पकड़ा

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • शिवपुरी, श्योपुर, भिण्ड और ग्वालियर में थी डकैत की दहशत,

पिछले एक साल से शिवपुरी, श्योपुर, भिण्ड और ग्वालियर में आतंक और दहशत का पर्याय बने कुख्यात डकैत प्रहलाद गुर्जर को एडी टीम और थाना गोवर्धन पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 45 हजार के इनामी डकैत प्रहलाद गुर्जर पर कई संगीन मामले थे और उसे पुलिस ने हनुमंता जंगल में वारदात की नियत से डेरा डालने के दौरान गिरफ्तार किया।

एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने बताया कि मुखबिर सूचना पर 45 हजार के इनामी कुख्यात डकैत प्रहलाद गुर्जर निवासी आरोली जिला भिंड को अपनी गैंग के साथ गोवर्धन क्षेत्र अंतर्गत हनुमंता के जंगल में था। उसकी गैंग के साथी 315 बोर का लोडेड राइफल लिए था, पुलिस टीम द्वारा तलाशी लेने पर उसके पास से 10 जिंदा राउंड के साथ दैनिक प्रयोग का सामान से भरा बैग पीठ पर टांगे मिला।

पकड़े गए बदमाश ने अपना नाम प्रहलाद गुर्जर पुत्र जहान सिंह गुर्जर निवासी पोसवाल का पुरा मौजा आरोली, थाना गोरमी, जिला भिंड बताया। उल्लेखनीय है कि पकड़े गए बदमाश के पर थाना गोवर्धन जिला शिवपुरी, जिला भिंड, जिला श्योपुर, जिला आगरा के विभिन्न थानों में करीब 17 जघन्य अपराध पंजीबद्ध है।

आरोपी लंबे अरसे से फरार था, आरोपी की क्षेत्र में दहशत थी। जिसे शिवपुरी पुलिस द्वारा शुक्रवार को दबोच लिया। डकैत के द्वारा हाल ही में 364-ए, 307, 392, 336, 399, 400 आईपीसी और 11, 13 एमपीडीपीके एक्ट आदि धाराओं के अपराध भी किए गए हैं।

